News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
De Mayo V2 E™ Knee Positioner makes Unicompartmental knee surgery easier than ever
IMP's new positioner uses a patent-pending sterile extension arm that extends the knee positioner base plate off the end of the OR table, enabling the surgeon to stand between the patient's legs and allows the surgeon the ability to look straight down onto the surgical site. Surgeons no longer have to lean over the OR table when performing procedures. IMP is the first company in the marketplace to make and sell a sterile extension.
Besides its innovative benefit for surgeons, the De Mayo V2 E™ Knee Positioner increases patient safety with new features to the knee positioner's locking mechanisms. The system's carriage has been fitted with a sliding bar, the Varus Tilt Control, that prevents a patient's knee/leg from tilting out, regardless of patient height or weight. Patients stay solidly in place during the entire surgical procedure, while still allowing the surgeon to adjust the rotation, flexion and extension of the knee. The V2 E™ Knee Positioner also comes with an optional new handle on the carriage for ease of locking the boot.
The De Mayo V2 E™ Knee Positioner has been made lighter, without decreasing its positioning strength. Hospital staff can easily disassemble the system's carriage for cleaning, as well easily replace the plastic Teflon pad used to slide the carriage back and forth on the positioner.
About Innovative Medical Products
Innovative Medical Products Inc® designs, manufactures, and brings to market patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics, IMP provides patient positioning accuracy to a surgical procedure including robotic and computer assisted surgeries. IMP devices save hospital and surgery center costs by minimizing staff to stabilize a patient or limb during surgery, as well as protecting the patient from the side effects of long surgical procedures. IMP manufactures, patents and trademarks products to Federal and international standards for quality and safety for both the patient and the healthcare institution. For more information, visit: www.impmedical.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse