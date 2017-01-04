News By Tag
Nadeau's Auction Gallery rings in the New Year with a hugely successful $1.3 million auction, Jan. 1
A platinum three-stone diamond ring set with three emerald-cut diamonds soared to $37,200 and a Patek Philippe minute repeater chronometer watch in an 18kt gold case brought $32,500 to take top lot honors at Nadeau's New Year's Day auction.
The Patek Philippe chronometer featured a dial with two stopwatch hands and a second hand dial marked "Patek Philippe & Co." (Geneva). Each diamond in the three-stone ring weighed 1.8-1.9 carats. Another jewelry piece that did well was a Cartier Art Deco 18kt white gold, rock crystal and diamond brooch, produced circa 1930 and signed on the edge "Cartier." It fetched $20,400.
The auction featured 150 lots of dazzling diamonds, jewelry and 33 watches, including 13 Rolex wristwatches, several Cartier, Baum & Mercier and Breitling; over 250 lots of fine art, paintings and prints; Margolis & Feinberg furniture; custom mahogany, Georgian and continental antiques; Oriental rugs and more, much of it pulled from prominent area homes, estates and collections.
Some items in the sale were from the huge, 3,500-piece Americana collection of banking giant Credit Suisse, featuring large framed portraits, maps and more. In November 2015, Nadeau's sold Part 1 of the collection. Additional parts were sold throughout 2016 and New Year's Day.
The stars of the Credit Suisse collection were an oil on canvas depiction of 43 prominent 19th century American businessmen by Thomas Prichard Rossiter (Am., 1818-1871) that garnered $20,400; and a rare, full-colored chromolithograph broadside from the Civil War, imploring all recently freed slaves to join the Union army and "fight for the stars and stripes." It made $6,600.
Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $1.3 million. All prices quoted include a 20 percent buyer's premium. Internet bidding was provided by Bidsquare.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee (left) bids were also taken.
To say the merchandise mix was diverse would be an understatement. Lot #1 was a 1966, one-owner Thunderbird car with just 51,659 miles in the odometer, the original honey dew yellow paint and the original bill of sale. It sped off for $15,600. Later in the day, a Yamaha model C7 piano with Disklavier control unit, in a black lacquered case with matching bench, hit $13,200.
A 19th century rectangular Italian micromosaic plaque depicting various landmarks in Rome with figures on shore and in a boat in the foreground, measuring 8 ½ inches by 14 inches, changed hands for $18,750; while a large French Empire gilt bronze surtout de table (an ornamental centerpiece displayed on a formal dining table), possibly by the prominent French bronzier-sculptor Pierre-Philippe Thomire (1751-1843), 25 ¼ inches in height, commanded $7,200.
A men's Rolex stainless steel wristwatch, GMT Master model 1675, with the original box and papers, slipped onto a new wrist for $15,600; and a gorgeous Cartier 18kt gold ladies' rectangle wristwatch with Cartier 18kt gold mesh bracelet and Cartier box found a new owner for $7,500.
A Meissen "Earth" ewer from the Four Elements series, showing the blue crossed swords mark as well as a few minor imperfections, 26 inches tall, finished at $18,000; while a sterling silver Tiffany two-handled tray in the St. Dunstan pattern, monogrammed in the middle, made $5,400.
Spectacular lamps illuminated the room, led by a unique art leaded glass floor lamp having a large multi-colored peony shade, and a five-socket cluster with goose-neck arms, that realized $15,600. Tops among the Handel lamps was a reverse-painted Peter Broggi Birds of Paradise table lamp, with brightly colored exotic birds, flowers and foliage that climbed to $9,900.
Other noteworthy Handel lamps included a blue pheasant reverse-painted table lamp showing colorful exotic pheasant flying above rich, colorful flowers and foliage against a bright blue background ($8,750); and a 65-inch-tall floor lamp with pine woods sunset shade, patinated bronze and a painted slag glass shade with metal overlay pine forest painted highlights ($8,125).
Two lots from Joseph Dufour et Cie, the French painted wallpaper and fabrics manufacturer founded in 1797, both did well. One was a set of papier paint panels, set on six large folding screens showing an Algerian garden scene with pines, mosque, muses and fishermen ($13,200).
The other was a pair of Algerian watercolor over etched line artworks done in the French School style, titled City with Mosque on River's Edge and Leaving the Mosque. Made circa 1825 and each one measuring 22 inches by 30 inches, the pieces were sold as one lot and rose to $16,800.
Moving to English furniture, a pair of George III satinwood and tulipwood marquetry bookcase cabinets in two parts, possibly by Gillows (circa 1790), 92 inches tall, went for $18,000; while a George IV parquetry inlaid faux specimen wood and rosewood games table with inset leather and two different crests and coronets, attributed to Gillows (circa 1825) breezed to $15,000. The best bargains of the day were some of the Margolis furniture.
Nadeau's Auction Gallery's next big event will be held later this month, when a sale dedicated to custom mahogany, antiques, contemporary and décor will be held on Saturday, January 21st, also online and in the Windsor gallery, starting at 10 am Eastern time. Previews will be on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1-6:30 pm; Friday, Jan. 20, from noon-4 pm; and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9-10 am.
Nadeau's Auction Gallery is always accepting quality consignments for its sales, held throughout the year, and its general auctions, held every four weeks. To consign an item or a collection, you may call them at (860) 246-2444, or you can e-mail them at info@nadeausauction.com. For more information about Nadeau's upcoming Jan. 21st auction, please visit www.NadeausAuction.com.
