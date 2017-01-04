News By Tag
Bird Watcher's Paradise in Skagit Valley
Peak Season Right Now to View Tens of Thousands of Migratory Bald Eagles, Swans and Snow Geese in Mount Vernon & Skagit Valley
Visitors from the world over come to Mount Vernon to witness the annual migration of swans, snow geese and the U.S. national symbol—the majestic Bald Eagle. The area's vast farmland, nature trails and banks of the Skagit River make for ideal bird watching venues. Visitors are encouraged to visit Mount Vernon in January and make this quaint, vibrant town their home base to stay in local hotels, eat meals prepared with locally-grown produce, and taste craft brews, local wine and spirits, all while viewing the natural wonder of tens of thousands of migratory birds found no where else in these concentrations.
Bald Eagles
The largest concentration of Bald Eagles in the continental United States migrate here to Mount Vernon and Skagit County. Throughout the month of January, the Bald Eagle Festival greets visitors along the banks of the Skagit River where they can learn about the birds at the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center (mailto:http://
Swans
From November – March, upwards of 10,000 Trumpeter and Tundra Swans feed and rest in the flat and fertile farmland around Mount Vernon. These elegant birds can be viewed by the thousands in fields, and their calls heard as they fly overhead in great flocks.
Snow Geese
From December – April, approximately 55,000 snow geese migrate to Mount Vernon and Skagit Valley. Snow geese have white feathers with black-tipped wings. Watching huge flocks of Snow Geese swirl down from the sky is described by birding experts as "a little like standing inside a snow globe."
How to Get to Mount Vernon:
Mount Vernon is located in Skagit County about 60 miles north of Seattle and 90 miles south of Vancouver, BC, on both sides of Interstate 5. Downtown and the Visitor Center can be reached off exit 226. The visitor center is located at the 301 W Kincaid Street. The phone number is 360-428-8547. Online: VisitMountVernon.com (mailto:http://
