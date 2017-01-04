News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Chinese New Year with Two Specialty Beer Releases
Seattle, WA – Lucky Envelope Brewing whose founders are of Chinese descent will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 28th with two specialty beer releases.
"This is our second year celebrating Chinese New Year here in the tasting room and we are excited to release two unique beers with cultural influence" said Barry Chan, co-founder and Brewmaster. "The first beer is the Mijiaya Historic beer named after the 5,000 year-old Mijiaya archaeological site in Shaanxi (Northern China). After reading through archaeological research papers and sampling several test batches, we brewed up this beer based on the starch grains found in various brewing vessels excavated at the dig site. The end result is a flower, light, clean beer brewed with barley, Job's tears, millet, Chinese squash, lily flowers, and yam."
The second beer being released is the Buddha's Hand Citron IPA which clocks in at 5.7% ABV and 51 IBU and boasts an unmistakably intense lemon aroma from the citron zest.
As an added bonus and continuation of the monthly Barrel-Aged release cadence, Lucky Envelope will be releasing a Strong Ale barrel-aged in a Westland Distillery Flagship Whiskey barrel for the past 12 months. The end result is a 10% ABV, 60 IBU beer with big notes of caramel, smoke, and a deliciously warm alcohol sweetness. Lucky Envelope regularly releases a barrel-aged beer on the last Saturday of each month.
The first 30 guests who purchase a drink that day will receive a lucky envelope with a special surprise inside.
Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red-and-gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope is a family-friendly craft brewery headquartered in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. The brewery has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including earning a Bronze medal at the prestigious 2015 Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition and several medals at the 2016 Washington Beer Awards, including Gold for their ENIAC Mosaic IPA.
For more information about Lucky Envelope Brewing visit them at http://www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
Contact
Raymond Kwan
***@luckyenvelopebrewing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse