Lilia Shoshanna Rae contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Spiritual healer writes about finding a way through the choices we face in life
In an inspiring story titled, "Taking the Next Step: When to Leap and When to Retreat," Lilia gives readers advice on navigating through life's important decisions.
Lilia says, "If you are facing a next step in your life that requires a leap of faith, try looking at it from a different perspective. Is there a small step you can take that will help you see which way to go from there? That edge may not require a leap after all. Maybe from a different angle, it just requires a zig instead of a zag. Not all paths are meant to be a direct line between Point A and Point B. Some are more like a path of a sailboat going to a destination upwind. More important than anything, stay focused on your vision and summon the courage to step forward, retreating if necessary to discern which way to go, but always regrouping and finding the next best step. And if you get stuck, ask for help. Angels in all forms would love to assist."
Lilia is a former lawyer, now spiritual healer, teacher, and angel communicator. Lilia's mission is to live heaven on earth and help others to do so with the assistance of angels. She has developed a new modality called "Stellar Healing" given to her by her angels in which the client gains a different perspective on an issue, connects to expansive star energy, and moves into a creative flow toward a solution. Stellar healing can create shifts in energy at all levels of being, and at a minimum leaves a client in a relaxed state of mind. Lilia is the author of the best-selling book, The Art of Listening to Angels and a contributing author to Pebbles in the Pond, Wave One and Wave Five. She teaches classes on listening to angels, the Enneagram as a tool for inner wisdom, and other sacred mystery topics.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
