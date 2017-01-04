News By Tag
Newhaven Court at Clearview to air 'Cyber-Seniors' documentary
'Connecting generations' is focus of the film; future classes pairing local seniors and teenagers in the Butler Home Education Network
But for seniors, utilizing the technology and devices to navigate the World Wide Web presents more of a challenge.
That's why Newhaven Court at Clearview will show a screening of "Cyber-Seniors,"
Butler Home Education Network will sponsor the event, which Newhaven Court at Clearview plans to use as a springboard for a regular educational program on the topic.
"This is to help the residents realize that the Internet and computers are not as intimidating as they think they are," said Kathy Roudybush, Lifestyles Director at Newhaven Court at Clearview. "With some encouragement and some practice and help from the younger people, we want to show them computers and smartphones are a positive part of everyday life, not something to avoid."
The website cyberseniorsdocumentary.com describes the film as "a humorous and heartwarming feature documentary,"
"We will watch the documentary. We'll gauge interest," Roudybush said. "We'll set up classes with the students from Butler Home Education Network reversing roles and becoming teachers for the residents."
