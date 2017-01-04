 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Newhaven Court at Clearview to air 'Cyber-Seniors' documentary

'Connecting generations' is focus of the film; future classes pairing local seniors and teenagers in the Butler Home Education Network
 
 
Newhaven Court at Clearview
Newhaven Court at Clearview
 
BUTLER, Pa. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The younger generation might not be able to imagine a life without computers, smart phones, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

    But for seniors, utilizing the technology and devices to navigate the World Wide Web presents more of a challenge.

    That's why Newhaven Court at Clearview will show a screening of "Cyber-Seniors," a documentary film by Toronto native Saffron Cassady. The film will be presented to residents of the senior living community in Butler at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18. The public is welcome. RSVP is requested by Jan. 16.

    "Cyber-Seniors" shows teenagers interacting with seniors who had never used the Internet. It reveals the joy each generation experiences through the journey as the younger generation teaches the seniors how to make a video on YouTube or connect with "friends" on Facebook.

    Butler Home Education Network will sponsor the event, which Newhaven Court at Clearview plans to use as a springboard for a regular educational program on the topic.

    "This is to help the residents realize that the Internet and computers are not as intimidating as they think they are," said Kathy Roudybush, Lifestyles Director at Newhaven Court at Clearview. "With some encouragement and some practice and help from the younger people, we want to show them computers and smartphones are a positive part of everyday life, not something to avoid."

         The website cyberseniorsdocumentary.com describes the film as "a humorous and heartwarming feature documentary," noting it "adds to the important international conversation about the growing generation gap." Media outlets such as NBC News, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Hollywood Reporter and Village Voice have given it positive reviews.

    "We will watch the documentary. We'll gauge interest," Roudybush said. "We'll set up classes with the students from Butler Home Education Network reversing roles and becoming teachers for the residents."

More info: http://www.integracare.com

Media Contact
Kathy Roudybush, Lifestyles Director
724.477.8701
***@integracare.com
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com Email Verified
Tags:#SeniorLiving, #ConnectingGenerations, #CyberSeniors
Industry:Internet
Location:butler - Pennsylvania - United States
