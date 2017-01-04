News By Tag
SUNY Ulster Spring Semester Final Registration, January 17, 2017
Dream Big
We have over 60 programs from which to choose, small classes and a dedicated faculty who bring academics to life. SUNY Ulster students transfer to some of the best four-year institutions in the nation, get placed in exciting internships, have extraordinary Study Abroad experiences, and above all else, attain the skills they need to make their dreams come true.
Admissions Office
Enrollment & Success Center
VAN 119
845-687-5022
admissions@sunyulster.edu
SUNY Ulster
Start Here. Go Far.
EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.
For further information, please contact the Admissions Office at (845) 687-5022 or learn more online at: http://sunyulster.edu/
Media Contact
Hudson Valley Public Relations, Andrew Ciccone
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
