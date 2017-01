SUNY Ulster Spring Semester Final Registration, January 17, 2017

Media Contact

-- SUNY Ulster Spring Semester begins January 23, 2017. Final registration for course offerings takes place on January 17, 2017 from 1-6 p.m. in the Hasbrouck Hall Computer Lab – Room 220.We have over 60 programs from which to choose, small classes and a dedicated faculty who bring academics to life. SUNY Ulster students transfer to some of the best four-year institutions in the nation, get placed in exciting internships, have extraordinary Study Abroad experiences, and above all else, attain the skills they need to make their dreams come true.Enrollment & Success CenterVAN 119845-687-5022admissions@sunyulster.eduStart Here. Go Far.EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.For further information, please contact the Admissions Office at (845) 687-5022 or learn more online at: http://sunyulster.edu/ admissions/