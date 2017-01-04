News By Tag
TV and Audio Repair Shop Now Sells Used Audio Equipment
Mort's TV & Video has expanded to include vintage audio sales
Mort's TV & Video purchased all the equipment from another store that recently shut its doors. All their inventory is now available for sale at Mort's store in Levittown. They have a large selection of items for sale that can be used for parts or nostalgia.
Some of the items you can find for sale include the following: stereos, 8-track players, speakers, cassette decks, DVD players, amplifiers, turntables, CD players and equalizers. Plus, there is much more! Customers can visit the store to browse through the vast selection.
Now boasting the largest selection of vintage audio and used stereo equipment in the area, Mort's TV & Video is excited to see the items go to eager buyers. Many brand names are included in the selection such as Pioneer, Fisher, Kenwood, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony, Philips, Optonica and more!
For those who like going back to a simpler time or just have old cassette tapes or records they still want to enjoy, here is their chance to find something to play them on. Vintage audio is growing in popularity. Even with so many advances in technology, many people like going back to where it all began.
Mort's is excited for the expansion of their business. They know many people love their vintage audio equipment, and the business wants to provide more opportunities for these classic items to stay in use. So, whether someone has older equipment they have been using for years, is an avid collector of vintage items or is interested in starting a collection, they can visit Mort's for all their audio needs.
As always, if customers have vintage audio that needs to be repaired, they can bring it to Mort's. They have certified technicians who do all repairs on site. For those who can't make it to the store or live far away, they will accept shipments. Once the item is fixed, it will be shipped back to the owner.
Mort's TV & Video, Inc. is proud to add vintage and used audio sales to their business. They look forward to keeping more audio equipment in use rather than in the trash. To learn more about used and vintage audio equipment for sale, visit http://www.mortstvrepair.com/
