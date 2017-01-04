 
News By Tag
* Vintage Audio For Sale
* Vintage Audio
* Used Audio Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* levittown
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


TV and Audio Repair Shop Now Sells Used Audio Equipment

Mort's TV & Video has expanded to include vintage audio sales
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Vintage Audio For Sale
Vintage Audio
Used Audio Equipment

Industry:
Business

Location:
levittown - Pennsylvania - US

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For more than 60 years, Mort's TV & Video has been repairing televisions and various audio equipment such as stereos, phones, computers and more. Now the business is expanding to also include sales of vintage and used audio equipment.

Mort's TV & Video purchased all the equipment from another store that recently shut its doors. All their inventory is now available for sale at Mort's store in Levittown. They have a large selection of items for sale that can be used for parts or nostalgia.

Some of the items you can find for sale include the following: stereos, 8-track players, speakers, cassette decks, DVD players, amplifiers, turntables, CD players and equalizers. Plus, there is much more! Customers can visit the store to browse through the vast selection.

Now boasting the largest selection of vintage audio and used stereo equipment in the area, Mort's TV & Video is excited to see the items go to eager buyers. Many brand names are included in the selection such as Pioneer, Fisher, Kenwood, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony, Philips, Optonica and more!

For those who like going back to a simpler time or just have old cassette tapes or records they still want to enjoy, here is their chance to find something to play them on. Vintage audio is growing in popularity. Even with so many advances in technology, many people like going back to where it all began.

Mort's is excited for the expansion of their business. They know many people love their vintage audio equipment, and the business wants to provide more opportunities for these classic items to stay in use. So, whether someone has older equipment they have been using for years, is an avid collector of vintage items or is interested in starting a collection, they can visit Mort's for all their audio needs.

As always, if customers have vintage audio that needs to be repaired, they can bring it to Mort's. They have certified technicians who do all repairs on site. For those who can't make it to the store or live far away, they will accept shipments. Once the item is fixed, it will be shipped back to the owner.

Mort's TV & Video, Inc. is proud to add vintage and used audio sales to their business. They look forward to keeping more audio equipment in use rather than in the trash. To learn more about used and vintage audio equipment for sale, visit http://www.mortstvrepair.com/now-selling-vintage-audio/.
End
Source:Mort's TV & Video Inc
Email:***@mortstvrepair.com
Tags:Vintage Audio For Sale, Vintage Audio, Used Audio Equipment
Industry:Business
Location:levittown - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WebDrafter.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share