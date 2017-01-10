Bath Planet of Chicagoland Sweeps the Awards Ceremony in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida!

Bath Planet Conference in Florida

Bath Planet recently held their bi-annual conference in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The conference included all 149 Bath Planet dealers from across the United States. It was a great networking event filled with motivational speakers, new product lines, and best practices. It closed with an awards ceremony rewarding the top producers. The following awards were won by Bath Planet of Chicagoland-Streamwood.Dealer of the Year- Dimitris NacopoulosTop Sales Manager -Kevin GustafsonTop Gun Sales person - Josh WestmorlandBath Planet® of Chicagoland sets new level of quality and affordability within the bathroom remodeling industry. Put simply, we build our customers better bathrooms providing them a better bathing experience. Our acrylic bath system solutions with cutting edge accessibility options mean you will enjoy a beautiful yet accommodating bathroom remodel. Installed in as little as one day. Our expert staff gets your bathroom remodeling job done on time and on budget.