Industry News





Bath Planet of Chicagoland Sweeps the Awards Ceremony in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida!

 
 
Bath Planet Conference in Florida
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- By: Andrew Sowa

Bath Planet recently held their bi-annual conference in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The conference included all 149 Bath Planet dealers from across the United States. It was a great networking event filled with motivational speakers, new product lines, and best practices. It closed with an awards ceremony rewarding the top producers. The following awards were won by Bath Planet of Chicagoland-Streamwood.

Dealer of the Year- Dimitris Nacopoulos
Top Sales Manager  -Kevin Gustafson
Top Gun Sales person - Josh Westmorland

About Bath Planet:
Bath Planet® of Chicagoland sets new level of quality and affordability within the bathroom remodeling industry. Put simply, we build our customers better bathrooms providing them a better bathing experience. Our acrylic bath system solutions with cutting edge accessibility options mean you will enjoy a beautiful yet accommodating bathroom remodel. Installed in as little as one day. Our expert staff gets your bathroom remodeling job done on time and on budget. Learn more about the variety of bathroom remodeling solutions we offer.

For more information visit our website:
http://www.bathplanet.com/locator/4366.3362.bath-planet-o...

Like our facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/bathplanetchicagoland/

Contact
Andrew Sowa
***@bathplanet.com
End
Source:Bath Planet of Chicagoland
Email:***@bathplanet.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2017
