January 2017
Westminister Church (pca) Celebrates 40 Years

Byron West Named Senior Pastor, 5th in History of the Church
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- All are invited to join Westminister (pca) to celebrate their 40th Anniversary on Sunday, January 15 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at 9065 Ligon Court, Fort Myers FL 33908. The event will serve a meal, have a worship service, and tell the story of the church. Westminister (pca) has officially added Byron West as their new senior pastor and is excited for Byron to serve as the 5th pastor in the 40-year history of the church.

Westminister (pca) serves the community through programs they offer as well as support of local and international mission and philanthropic organizations. Their programs include Summit Christian School committed to making disciples through teaching and discipling children from all nations and backgrounds since 1991; as well as HOPE Counseling Center, a biblical counseling and training center to help connect attendees with people and resources who are specifically equipped to walk through some of life's most difficult times.

West, a Dallas native, graduated from Dallas Theological Seminary with a master's degree and moved to Fort Myers in 2012. He split time as the youth minister at the church and a middle school bible/social studies teacher at Summit Christian School prior to accepting the new call as senior pastor at Westminister (pca).
Source:
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Phone:2392212858
Tags:Business, Pastor, Event
Industry:Religion
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
