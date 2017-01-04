Country(s)
Olympic Gold Medalist Chris Jacobs Joins Like A Pro as Managing Director, Global Strategy
"Prior to a successful career in finance, Chris Jacobs made a habit out of smashing records in the pool," stated Jonathan Ressler, Like A Pro President. "He is that rare combination of world-class athlete and exceptional businessperson, and we are very pleased to have him here at Like A Pro," Ressler continued. Jacobs' career on Wall Street in credit sales and trading spanned over two decades at Merrill Lynch, The Bank of New York, JP Morgan and Cantor Fitzgerald.
"My reaction to learning about Like A Pro was, I have to be a part of this," Jacobs stated. "Every once in a long while, an idea comes along that just checks all the boxes. As an athlete, and as someone who knows what it means to strive to own my legacy, Like A Pro is game changing," he said. Like A Pro offers professional athletes an unfiltered voice and a platform that provides an opportunity to build and monetize a robust personal brand in a way that neither social media nor sponsorships alone can accomplish.
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
