News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Three Stunning New Communities Coming Soon to Lennar's Central Park West
"We are beyond thrilled to be opening three more communities at this upscale urban masterplan,"
Central Park West is a highly walkable community set in the middle of Irvine and offers its residents a luxurious oasis filled with recreational opportunities close by. It includes lush parks, a two-acre Central Park with extravagant clubhouse, a state-of-the-
Rockefeller will be the first of three communities and offers homeshoppers a small collection of luxury paired homes. Since only a limited number of homes will be released, interested buyers are strongly encouraged to join the interest list (http://www.lennar.com/
Following the release of Rockefeller are two more urban communities. Tribeca at Central Park West is a collection of beautiful flats and townhomes available in one- to three-bedroom and one-and-a-half to three-bathroom home designs. Homes at Tribeca will offer approximately 1,093 to 1,965 square feet of living space and feature gorgeous design details such as open concept living spaces, decks (per plan), gourmet kitchens and huge master suites with large walk-in closets. Tribeca anticipates grand opening Summer of 2017. Interested shoppers are encouraged to join the interest list for the most up-to-date information on this community. (http://www.lennar.com/
Hudson at Central Park West is anticipated to open early 2018. This community will bring a collection of stylish flats available in five distinct floorplans. These homes will offer one to three bedrooms, one to three bathrooms and approximately 684 to 1,444 square feet of living space. Homeshoppers will enjoy the outdoor patios (per plan), open living spaces, gourmet kitchens and luxurious master suites. Interested shoppers may join the interest list.
For a full list of new Lennar homes for sale in the Orange County area, or to join the interest list for any of these communities visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse