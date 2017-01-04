 
Fontana Resources at Work awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation

FONTANA, Calif. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CARF International announced that Fontana Resources at Work has been accredited for a period of three years for its Community Employment Services: Employment Supports: Community Employment Services: Job Development: Employment Planning Services and Organizational Employment Services. The latest accreditation is December 21, 2017 consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has awarded to Fontana Resources at Work.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

Fontana Resources at Work dba Industrial Support Systems is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) that services adults with disabilities in Fontana and the Inland Empire surrounding areas since 1964.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org

Who We Are:

MISSION: FRW/ISS is committed to maintaining a stable environment wherein people with disabilities are provided with those services and supports that enable them to overcome barriers to employment and empower them to maximize their employment potential.  VISION: FRW/ISS is committed to be a leader in the Inland Empire in providing high quality products and services in support of employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Media Contact
909-428-3833 Ext. 200
***@industrial-support.org
Source:Fontana Resources at Work
Email:***@industrial-support.org
Posted By:***@industrial-support.org Email Verified
