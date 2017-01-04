TheFitExpo Welcomed 60,000 Guests at the LA Convention Center January 7-8

Record attendance at the largest fitness industry gathering on the west coast

-- TheFitExpo 2017 took place this past weekend at the LA Convention Center and saw 60,000 guests throughout the two-day event featuring top fitness brands and influencers. Celebrating its 14year in Los Angeles, the action-packed fitness weekend included contests, fitness celebrities and over 700 exhibits with the latest in fitness, diet, nutrition, strength and wellness products.Attendees were treated to a breadth of knowledge through informational seminars and demonstrations from over 200 fitness influencers, celebrities and experts, in addition to jaw-dropping events such as Slackline Challenge, Dodgeball, and Ultimate Ninja Obstacle Course."TheFitExpo 2017 was one our best events so far in Los Angeles as we had more exhibitors than ever before and welcomed the most attendees we have ever seen, causing entry to the show each day to last over an hour," said Erin Ferries, Executive Director of National Fitness Productions. "The crowd in Los Angeles is always enthusiastic about TheFitExpo and we look forward to continuing to grow the event and bringing the best in fitness back each year."For photos from TheFitExpo 2017 and additional information visit www.thefitexpo.com.TheFitExpo is produced by National Fitness Productions. Title sponsor is Bodybuilding.com. Presenting sponsor for Bodybuilding.com TheFitExpo Los Angeles is Subway Restaurants. Supporting sponsors include: Ralphs, Optimum Nutrition, Quest Nutrition, Gymshark, Muscle Monster, BSN, Rule 1 Proteins, Rivalus, Barbell Brigade, Nutrishop, GAT Sport, Beast Sports Nutrition, Live Fit Apparel, My Protein, Iron Rebel, Granite Supplements and Mygympals.