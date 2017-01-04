News By Tag
A Girl's Gotta Go Named Winner in The Knot Best of Weddings 2017
Eleventh Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America
In 2017, only 2% of the 300,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received this distinguished accolade. In its eleventh annual year, The Knot continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2017, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed almost one million reviews across the various vendor categories—venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider in order to inspire, plan and book their own unique wedding.
"We are honored to receive this top honor once again from The Knot. We value our clients and wish to thank them for their patronage and continued support," states Stacy Evos, Co-Founder and President of A Girl's Gotta Go. "Naturally, we want to recognize our staff for their hard work and dedication and we would like congratulate our travel partners since they too are responsible for the many seamless and memorable honeymoons and destination weddings, " Stacy Evos continues.
The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing quality content and inspiration to couples, The Knot is making it easier for couples to connect with and book just the right wedding professional to create their perfect wedding day. Eight out of 10 couples come to The Knot where they can be connected to any of 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot marries great technology with trusted content--and a little love--to make planning for the most important day of a person's life easier and more enjoyable.
For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/
About A Girl's Gotta Go:
A Massachusetts based travel agency and a leader in the travel industry, A Girl's Gotta Go, LLC is an award-winning luxury travel company specializing in Destination Weddings & Honeymoons and custom vacations packages all over the world. Expert travel consultants are available during normal business hours at 617-314-7266 and by email at inquiries@agirlsgottago.com. More information is available online at www.agirlsgottago.com, facebook.com/
About The Knot
The Knot is the nation's leading wedding resource and marketplace that seamlessly engages, matches and connects couples with the right products, services and local wedding professionals they need to plan and pull off their wedding. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding website TheKnot.com, its mobile apps, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series. The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. The Knot is the flagship brand of XO Group Inc. (http://www.xogroupinc.com/)
Contact
Stacy Evos
A Girl's Gotta Go
***@agirlsgottago.com
