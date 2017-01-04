News By Tag
NTEA recognizes 11 new and requalified Member Verification Program companies
Since 2005, MVP has recognized hundreds of companies for successfully implementing specific business standards and processes, and for taking the necessary steps to comply with applicable government regulations. Suppliers and upfitters with MVP status are identifiable to fleet managers and truck dealers as having achieved a higher commitment to excellence by their effective use of safety and quality standards.
Program criteria can involve liability insurance, warranty programs, vehicle and employee certification, safety policies and quality assurance — factors important to dealers, fleets and OEMs.
As of Dec. 31, 2016:
The newest MVP companies are:
• Commercial Van Interiors–Dallas Branch (Dallas, Texas)
• Fenton Mobility Products Inc. (Jamestown, New York)
• Rollx Vans (Savage, Minnesota)
MVP companies must re-verify every three years. Companies that have successfully qualified to renew their MVP statuses are:
• Bay Bridge Mfg. Inc. (Bristol, Indiana)
• Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
• Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Little Rock, Arkansas)
• Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Longview, Texas)
• Henderson Products Inc.–NY (Watertown, New York)
• Hews Co. LLC (South Portland, Maine)
• MARL Technologies Inc. (Edmonton, Alberta)
• Scelzi Equipment Inc. (Azusa, California)
To learn more about MVP, including qualification criteria, visit ntea.com/mvp.
Contact
Summer Marrs
NTEA
***@ntea.com
