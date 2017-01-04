 
News By Tag
* Quality Standards
* Safety Standards
* Truck Dealers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Farmington Hills
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

NTEA recognizes 11 new and requalified Member Verification Program companies

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Quality Standards
* Safety Standards
* Truck Dealers

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Farmington Hills - Michigan - US

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry recognizes three organizations that have distinguished themselves as Member Verification Program (MVP) companies during the quarter ending December 2016. In addition, eight companies requalified for the program.

Since 2005, MVP has recognized hundreds of companies for successfully implementing specific business standards and processes, and for taking the necessary steps to comply with applicable government regulations. Suppliers and upfitters with MVP status are identifiable to fleet managers and truck dealers as having achieved a higher commitment to excellence by their effective use of safety and quality standards.

Program criteria can involve liability insurance, warranty programs, vehicle and employee certification, safety policies and quality assurance — factors important to dealers, fleets and OEMs.

As of Dec. 31, 2016:
The newest MVP companies are:

• Commercial Van Interiors–Dallas Branch (Dallas, Texas)
• Fenton Mobility Products Inc. (Jamestown, New York)
• Rollx Vans (Savage, Minnesota)

MVP companies must re-verify every three years. Companies that have successfully qualified to renew their MVP statuses are:

• Bay Bridge Mfg. Inc. (Bristol, Indiana)
• Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
• Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Little Rock, Arkansas)
• Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Longview, Texas)
• Henderson Products Inc.–NY (Watertown, New York)
• Hews Co. LLC (South Portland, Maine)
• MARL Technologies Inc. (Edmonton, Alberta)
• Scelzi Equipment Inc. (Azusa, California)

To learn more about MVP, including qualification criteria, visit ntea.com/mvp.

Contact
Summer Marrs
NTEA
***@ntea.com
End
Source:NTEA
Email:***@ntea.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NTEA - The Association for the Work Truck Industry News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share