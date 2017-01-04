News By Tag
Collier Child Care Resources receives $5,000 donation from the Naples Gulf Shore Sunset Rotary
Rob Samouce, president of the Naples Gulf Shore Sunset Rotary said, "We admire the work being done by CCCR for the children in our community. They ensure that the children will be well-prepared for kindergarten and enjoy the process of learning all of their lives. Our Gulf Shore Sunset Rotary club proudly supports CCCR's mission. We are happy to be able to make a difference in the lives of the children."
In response, CCCR's Executive Director Niccole Howard said, "The Naples Gulf Shore Sunset Rotary has supported us over several years by contributing some of the proceeds from their events to CCCR for which we are very grateful. We appreciate and recognize the hard work of their members who have planned these very successful events from which CCCR has benefitted."
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) operates four early learning centers in Collier County. The four centers include Child's Path for children ages two to five and Little Wonders for children ages one to five. CCCR also operates A Step Up Child Development Centerslocated at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools, for children ages birth to five years.
To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR), volunteer, or make a donation, visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
Contact
Dianne Reed
***@collierchildcare.org
