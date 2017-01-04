 
Industry News





Puerto Vallarta's Villa Premiere Concludes $3.8 Million Renovation

Extends Name to Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway
 
 
Villa Premiere PV
Villa Premiere PV
 
Listed Under

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, part of the Hoteles Buenaventura group of properties, has concluded a $3.8 million renovation of all guestrooms and facilities. The hotel, recognized by AAA with a 4 Diamond distinction since 2006, has also extended its name to place focus on its romantic offerings and adults-only secluded experience.

"When Villa Premiere was built in 1999, we wanted it to stand out as one of the most luxurious property on the historic downtown area," said Abel Villa, General Director of Hoteles Buenaventura. "With the renovations, we want to enhance the romanticism elements that our guests react to, including the staging of bohemian dinners with string musicians, a selection of poems painted on our walls and our sensory experience. Our architecture is also more modern and specially designed to have an exchange with the natural elements that surround the property. We want to be a romantic getaway in every sense of the word."

Renovations were undertaken in two phases. The first stage included renovation of all rooms and suites, giving them a more modern and warm feel and look, as well as luxury linens and accent artworks emphasizing the Mexican contemporary décor of each room and suite.

The second phase of the renovations was completed by the end of 2016, and addressed all remaining areas of the property. Highlights included:

-- Main entrance redefined with new façades.

·    -- Stylish and comfortable lobby boasts cozy atmosphere and contemporary and sophisticated design, with front-desk area totally renovated.

·         -- Main pool area, including restroom facilities, features fresher and more modern look.

·         -- Infinity-style pool by the beach.

·         -- New deck and lounge spot by the beach.

·         -- Re-designed pool and lounge bar.

·         -- New roof on the honeymoon terraces.

·   -- Guestroom hallways completely renovated, with elegant wooden elements.

·         -- La Ceiba restaurant features new panoramic second floor, plus a new wood-fired oven for gourmet pizzas.

·         -- Murales restaurant, with its innovative concept whereby patrons delight in the most traditional Mexican cuisine, boasts extended yet still cozy terrace.

·       -- Totally new kitchen facilities reach the highest standards to ensure quality, flavor, and health and safety.

·www.premiereonline.com.mx

