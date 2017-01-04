Country(s)
Randy Anderson, CSP, to Deliver Educational Sessions on Sales and Accountability at World of Concrete in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Randy Anderson, CSP, co-founder of Lubbock, Texas-based e3 Professional Trainers, will lead two education sessions as part of World of Concrete on January 16-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The first of his sessions, "Sales 101: Essential Elements of Sales Effectiveness,"
In his second session, "Embracing Accountability to Increase Productivity,"
Each Session will provide attendees with 1.5 credits through AIA/CES LU, PDH, MCAA, TCA. Information on these sessions can be found at https://worldofconcrete.com/
About World of Concrete: World of concrete is the Industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. WOC attracts more than 60,000 registered professionals to their indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for complete show details.
About Randy Anderson: Randy Anderson is co-founder of E3 Professional Trainers, a Texas-based training firm providing workplace and life training for individuals, teams, and companies. Randy received the designation of Certified Speaking Professional in 2012. This is the highest-earned designation given by National Speakers Association, recognizing proven expertise in speaking eloquence, business enterprise, and professional ethics, and is held by less than 15% of professional speakers worldwide.
