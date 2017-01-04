Kathy Toth, Toth Team World Wide Network of REALTORS welcomes Larry Nearhood

Kathy Toth, Toth Team Worldwide network of REALTORS® announced the addition of a new team member, Larry Nearhood, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team.

-- Kathy Toth, Toth Team Worldwide network of REALTORS® announced the addition of a new team member, Larry Nearhood, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team. "Larry is an enthusiastic Realtor who really knows our area", said CEO Kathy Toth. "His knowledge and great attitude will serve our Ann Arbor Area, which makes him a great fit for our organization at Keller Williams."Larry Nearhood has lived in southeast Michigan his entire life and of his new position he says "I am extremely happy to be a part of such a well-regarded and energetic team as the Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS®. Visiting properties and knowing the trends of Ann Arbor's fast-paced and dynamic real estate market keep me intrigued day after day and ensures I am bringing the most up to date information to my clients."Outside of work, Larry is an avid golfer, curler, and University Of Michigan fan. With a busy year ahead, the Toth Team is confident that Nearhood will continue to provide outstanding service to Ann Arbor home buyers and sellers.Toth Team, Worldwide Network have been serving Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Lenawee, Jackson and Wayne Countiesincluding Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea and Saline clients for over 20 years. They are among the top one percent of REALTORS® nationally and have been featured twice on House Hunters HGTV. She can also be heard in the mornings 107.1 endorsed by Martin Bandyke, and 102.9 W4Country Radio, Breakfast with Bubba. Kathy works directly with listing and buyer representative partners towards exceeding her client's expectations while meeting their real estate purchase or sale objectives.Kathy is an Associate Broker, Accredited Seller Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert, and Certified Commercial Investment Member Candidate. To experience their website and to learn more about the team, please visit kathytoth dot com or emai info @ kathytoth dot com, or stop into their office at 3134 Baker Road, Dexter, MI 48130 or 2144 S State St Ann Arbor, MI 48104.