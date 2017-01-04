 
'Orphan Black' Star Tatiana Maslany To Make First Wizard World Appearance In Portland Feb. 18-19

Lead On BBC America Sci-Fi Series To Appear In Second Wizard World Comic Con Of 2017
 
 
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tatiana Maslany, who portrays streetwise hustler "Sarah Manning" in the popular sci-fi series "Orphan Black," will make her first Wizard World appearance when she attends Wizard World Comic Con Portland on Saturday and Sunday, February 18-19, at the Oregon Convention Center. The Canada-born Maslany will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct an interactive Q&A session with fans.

Before her breakout role as the lead in the BBC drama, for which she has won a Primetime Emmy (2016) and been nominated for a Golden Globe (2014), Maslany appeared as a regular in numerous series, including "Heartland," "Being Erica" and "Instant Star." She will be starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming feature film Stronger about the Boston Marathon bombing, scheduled for release in 2017.

Maslany joins an early roster of Wizard World Comic Con Portland celebrity guests that includes the venerable Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Marie Avgeropoulos and Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead," "Retired at 35") and Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," God's Not Dead). More headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con Portland show hours are: Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed –  will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/portland?SID=6n5indi4bi30....


About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, cosplay, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/searchby/city/.

