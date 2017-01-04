News By Tag
'Orphan Black' Star Tatiana Maslany To Make First Wizard World Appearance In Portland Feb. 18-19
Lead On BBC America Sci-Fi Series To Appear In Second Wizard World Comic Con Of 2017
Before her breakout role as the lead in the BBC drama, for which she has won a Primetime Emmy (2016) and been nominated for a Golden Globe (2014), Maslany appeared as a regular in numerous series, including "Heartland,"
Maslany joins an early roster of Wizard World Comic Con Portland celebrity guests that includes the venerable Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Marie Avgeropoulos and Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead," "Retired at 35") and Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," God's Not Dead). More headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con Portland show hours are: Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
