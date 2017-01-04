News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JRK Sees Banner Year for Multifamily Investment in 2017
LA-based investment firm expects multifamily to outperform other asset classes and plans to be aggressive buyer this year.
An institutional investor with $5 billion in assets under management and almost $1 billion of equity in deployment, JRK acquired seven apartment communities totaling 2,343 units in 2016 representing an increase of 27 percent over the previous year. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 units, JRK ranks among the nation's 50-largest apartment owners.
"We remain confident the multifamily sector will outperform other asset classes in 2017," said JRK Senior Vice President and Head of Acquisitions James Bloomingdale. "Following a brief lag, we expect that cap rate expansion reacting to higher interest rates will provide a more compelling investment basis nationally."
The seven multifamily properties JRK acquired in 2016 were—
•Arbor Oaks, Boca Raton, FL, 360 units
•Avalon Essex, Peabody, MA, 154 units
•Trillium Heights, Silverdale, WA, 225 units
•Montage, Citrus Heights, CA, 636 units
•The Vue, Portland, OR, 308 units
•Enclave at Adobe Creek, Petaluma, CA, 492 units
•Rancho Solana, Oxnard, CA, 168 units
Investing in multifamily properties for more than a quarter of a century JRK pursues "value-add" properties in under-served markets that can be physically and operationally repositioned to deliver superior returns to its investors.
"Declining homeownership rates and more-restrictive home-mortgage underwriting standards have made quality-apartment living more valuable to a growing number of upwardly mobile and increasingly discerning Americans," explained Bloomingdale.
JRK also sold six properties in 2016, all in Texas. The assets were—
•Retreat at Cinco Ranch, Katy, TX, 268 units
•Brant Rock, Houston, TX, 84 units
•Hampton Greens, Dallas, TX, 309 units
•Fountains at Katy, Houston, TX, 316 units
•Villages of Copperfield, Houston, TX, 964 units
•Langtry Village, New Braunfels, TX, 142 units
About JRK Property Holdings
Founded in 1991 by Jim Lippman, JRK Property Holdings http://www.jrkpropholdings.com has $5 billion of assets under management. The JRK portfolio includes more than 32,000 multifamily units nationally, as well as luxury and flagged hotels. In 2008, JRK joined the National Multifamily Housing Council's NMHC 50, the largest 50 apartment-owners in the nation.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse