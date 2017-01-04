 
Industry News





Daylui Launches Seedrs Crowdfunding Campaign to Revolutionize the Sharing Economy

 
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Daylui (https://www.daylui.com/) announced a crowdfunding campaign with Seedrs (https://www.seedrs.com/daylui) to raise 115 000 GBP to help its platform grow and revolutionize the sharing economy the way Uber re-invented the car sharing economy.

This Seedrs campaign will allow Daylui to change how people see their own purchases. Before, if you bought something and used it only occasionally, you only had an extra object in your house and nothing more. It can be a camera, a console, a bike or anything else. Thanks to Daylui you can lease those items, renting them locally to those that need them.

Daylui is a web platform that allow people to lease and rent items. Right now its presence is in London, with a steadily growing base of users and items. With this Seedrs campaign the Daylui's staff aims to expand throughout the UK and, later, in Germany.

The entire platform focuses on being easy to use without sacrificing the security of both the users and the leased items. The screening process and the solid rating systems, combined with insurance possibilities, allows people to participate in the sharing economy without fear.

With the capital raised from the Seedrs campaign, the Daylui's staff aims to:

• increase its user-base and its reach, giving to more people the opportunity to know and enjoy the benefits of this platform;
• move cross-platform, making it even easier to participate in the sharing economy using dedicated iOs and Android apps;
• constantly improve its systems, from the User Interface to the security measures.

For more details and to invest in the revolution called Daylui, visit: https://www.seedrs.com/daylui

About Daylui: Daylui is a UK-based, peer 2 peer market launched in 2016. Its focus is to allow people to rent locally various type of items from others. Everything is secured thanks to the verification and rating systems in place.

For more information, visit www.daylui.com
