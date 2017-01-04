 
Industry News





Solstice Publishing releases Passages: A Trilogy; Touch me from Afar Book One by Author Sandra Waine

Available in digital exclusively on Amazon. Paperback to be released on March 10, 2017, on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple, and other outlets.
 
 
PB1 PressRelease
NEW LONDON, N.H. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- It only took twenty-four hours for Samantha Arneson's world to change drastically and there was no logical explanation for it. Divorced, forty and needing a complete change, she ditched a logical, safe world back in England and took off exploring other parts of Europe.

A rather embarrassing circumstance in Venice propels Sam into a bold interaction with a handsome stranger. Had she left things alone her safe little life would have continued. But it was not her destiny. A passionate kiss transcends her right into his world of 1865.

Was it irrational, destiny, or a bump on the head?

With no apparent possibility of returning back, it all simply starts to unravel.

Solstice Publishing:

https://www.solsticepublishing.com

Available now exclusively on Amazon in e/book. Paperback release March 10, 2017.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias%3Dstripbooks&field-keywords=sandra+waine

For other novels Sandra Waine has available, as well as upcoming events and future books, visit her website:

www.sandrawaine.com

