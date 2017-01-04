News By Tag
Solstice Publishing releases Passages: A Trilogy; Touch me from Afar Book One by Author Sandra Waine
Available in digital exclusively on Amazon. Paperback to be released on March 10, 2017, on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple, and other outlets.
A rather embarrassing circumstance in Venice propels Sam into a bold interaction with a handsome stranger. Had she left things alone her safe little life would have continued. But it was not her destiny. A passionate kiss transcends her right into his world of 1865.
Was it irrational, destiny, or a bump on the head?
With no apparent possibility of returning back, it all simply starts to unravel.
Solstice Publishing:
https://www.solsticepublishing.com
Available now exclusively on Amazon in e/book. Paperback release March 10, 2017.
https://www.amazon.com/
For other novels Sandra Waine has available, as well as upcoming events and future books, visit her website:
www.sandrawaine.com
Media Contact
Solstice Publishing
***@gmail.com
