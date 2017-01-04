 
January 2017





RJM Licensing, Inc. Dreams Big with Juan de Lascurain

 
 
Juan de Lascurain's colorful imagery
Juan de Lascurain's colorful imagery
MAHWAH, N.J. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- RJM Licensing is proud to announce that it will be seeking licenses for Juan de Lascurain's artwork. Juan's images are centered on his fun loving and inspirational lifestyle brand Dream Big World©. From graphics of exotic animals to urban scenery, his art is carefree yet self-aware. Hailing from Mexico City, Juan spent seven years developing his art and Dream Big World. After selling his first notebook in 2011, Juan now has more than thirty licensed products around the world, and he has compiled more than eight thousand designs. Juan's story and colorful portfolio can be seen at dreambigworld.com.

Rob Mejia, president of RJM Licensing, said, "I was immediately drawn to Juan's positive message, bright, eye-catching artwork and expansive collection of images- all of which were drawn on an iPhone!  He works quickly and finds inspiration in unexpected and beautiful places. So I think this all adds up to a new artistic voice that will translate well into many consumer products."

RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists.  Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, Where's the Meerkat?, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about Dream Big World, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430.  Telephone: (201) 828-9050.  Email: RJMLicensing@gmail.com, Website: www.RJMLicensing.com.

