News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Among Legends announces new EP, releases new single through PunkNews
"The core of this song came together last summer while I was working on some material with a friend," said Cameron Bechtloff, lead guitarist of Among Legends. "With his permission, I brought it to the rest of the band, and it became one of our favourites almost instantly."
"Half Past Nine" is also the first Among Legends single to feature full-time drummer Sara Fellin. The addition of Fellin on the drums allowed lead singer and previous drummer Mitchell Buchanan to join Bechtloff and bassist Anthony Amorim near the front of the stage.
"Sara's drumming sounds terrific on the new EP," said Buchanan. "With her on board, I can focus on vocals, and she can work on creating more intricate rhythms for our songs."
"Half Past Nine" is streaming exclusively on PunkNews (https://www.punknews.org/
Contact
Mitchell Buchanan, Among Legends
***@amonglegends.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse