Among Legends announces new EP, releases new single through PunkNews

 
WATERLOO, Ontario - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Waterloo pop-punk band Among Legends has released a new single titled "Half Past Nine." It is the lead single from Among Legends' upcoming EP Starting Over, slated for release February 28, and it is streaming exclusively at PunkNews for the next week.

"The core of this song came together last summer while I was working on some material with a friend," said Cameron Bechtloff, lead guitarist of Among Legends. "With his permission, I brought it to the rest of the band, and it became one of our favourites almost instantly."

"Half Past Nine" is also the first Among Legends single to feature full-time drummer Sara Fellin. The addition of Fellin on the drums allowed lead singer and previous drummer Mitchell Buchanan to join Bechtloff and bassist Anthony Amorim near the front of the stage.

"Sara's drumming sounds terrific on the new EP," said Buchanan. "With her on board, I can focus on vocals, and she can work on creating more intricate rhythms for our songs."

"Half Past Nine" is streaming exclusively on PunkNews (https://www.punknews.org/article/62768/among-legends-half...) until Tuesday January 17, when it will become available across all major streaming platforms and on amonglegends.com. It will be included in Starting Over, the upcoming EP from Among Legends, due out February 28.

Tags:Among Legends, Pop-punk, New Music
Industry:Music
Location:Waterloo - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
