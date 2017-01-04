News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces El Salto United FC as Arizona Expansion Team
Unification of three Valley clubs set for new challenge in Pro Premier Division
Bringing together three local clubs -- El Salto, AZ United FC, and Tiburones -- the brand-new organization has a committed group to lead it to success. Co-owners Jonathan Garcia and Alfonso Vazquez will share duties as head coach, with Ruben Gerardo assisting. Co-owner José Vazquez will serve as Media Coordinator, while Juan Bautista and Carlos Medivil will handle recruitment.
They're not stopping with the adult team, though. Said José Vazquez, "Our goal is to start what will become the El Salto United FC youth soccer academy that will serve underprivileged youth in Phoenix with the opportunity to play club soccer. We believe we can provide young athletes the proper tools to become successful players on and off the field. Economic barriers continuously prevent youth from reaching their dreams. El Salto United FC is committed to helping those athletes reach their goals."
"El Salto is the kind of club that our league and our country can look to," UPSL Commissioner Yan Skwara said. "These guys had the vision and the courage to band their local teams together in search of a higher level of play, and managed to bring it all to fruition in a very short period of time. We're fortunate to have El Salto in our league, and we look forward to seeing what they deliver on the pitch."
The club is currently exploring potential venues in Peoria, Ariz. and Glendale, Ariz.
About El Salto United FC
El Salto United FC was created through the collaboration of three prominent teams: El Salto, AZ United FC, and Tiburones. What brought these three teams together was the ultimate goal of providing talented players the support to continue their development. Playing in the UPSL will give our players the opportunity to play at a competitive level while dreaming of playing in a higher division one day. Playing the game of football brings us together at El Salto United FC; it's a brotherhood, one family.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at https://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
