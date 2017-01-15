International Quinceanera Day! January 15, 2017

The International Quinceanera Day is to celebrate and knowledge one of the most ancient Hispanic traditions, involving the family and friends to celebrate girls coming age the Quinceanera celebration.

The international Quinceanera Day is January 15 2017 lets celebrate together

Media Contact

Rocio Aguayo

Norma Capitanachi

714-900-9816

***@quinceanerasmagazine.com Rocio AguayoNorma Capitanachi714-900-9816

End

-- Quinceanera Magazine in the last 12 years had been part of the planning and great source of vendor's information, ideas and more; for this particular tradition.is the Spanish word for a girl who is turning 15 years old. Among Latinos in the World,also is the name given to the coming-of-age celebration on a girl's 15th birthday.The Quinceanera has its origins many centuries ago when both boys and girls participated in rites of passage. To prepare for womanhood, girls were separated from other children at a certain age the elder women could teach official of faith by the young women and a pledge to become good Christian wives and mothers.The international Quinceanera Day is January 15, 2017, let's celebrate together, follow up our links with your Quinceanera pictures and add the hashtags #QuinceaneraDay #QuinceanerasMagazine the best ones will be published in our Quinceanera Magazine Edition!Thank you and let your every day be as wonderful as quinceaneras joy!