Attendee List for Network Enabled Capability Technology 2017
Launch event for NEC Technology in Rome features high level military representatives.
SMi Group has released a preliminary attendees for the conference. The list features high level military personnel, 20 of which are Generals, 16 of which have the rank of Lieutenant General or higher. The list also features operational commanders at the forefront of tactical warfare optimisation, as well as programme managers and technical directors who create the platforms and technologies at the heart of NEC capability. The full list can be found on the event website.
Network Enabled Capability Technology aims to help attendees stay at the forefront of enhancing and developing essential NEC capabilities including digital command and control systems, sensors and surveillance electronic warfare devices, equipment for the soldier of the future, and communication and information systems.
Showcasing 18 key presentations led by high-level military representatives, 2 panel discussions, and 4+ hours of networking, featured speakers include Italian Army, UK MOD, Canadian Army, Greek Army, Irish Defence Forces, NATO C3 Agency, NATO Defence College Foundation, Norwegian Armed Forces, Royal Netherlands Army, Swedish Defence University, US Army Europe, US EUCOM, Istituto Affari Internazionali, Allied Command Transformation, Radionor Communications and more.
Network Enabled Capability Technology
1st – 2nd February 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome – St Peter's Hotel & Spa, Rome, Italy
