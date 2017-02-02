 
News By Tag
* Military
* European Armed Forces
* Network Enabled Capability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Attendee List for Network Enabled Capability Technology 2017

Launch event for NEC Technology in Rome features high level military representatives.
 
 
600 x 120 copy
600 x 120 copy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Military
* European Armed Forces
* Network Enabled Capability

Industry:
* Defense

Location:
* London - England - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON, England - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Launching in Rome on the 1st and 2nd of February 2017, SMi's Network Enabled Capability Technology has attracted a global audience of high-calibre military and industry influencers. Nations attending include Belgium, Canada, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, UK, and USA.

SMi Group has released a preliminary attendees for the conference. The list features high level military personnel, 20 of which are Generals, 16 of which have the rank of Lieutenant General or higher. The list also features operational commanders at the forefront of tactical warfare optimisation, as well as programme managers and technical directors who create the platforms and technologies at the heart of NEC capability. The full list can be found on the event website.

Network Enabled Capability Technology aims to help attendees stay at the forefront of enhancing and developing essential NEC capabilities including digital command and control systems, sensors and surveillance electronic warfare devices, equipment for the soldier of the future, and communication and information systems.

Showcasing 18 key presentations led by high-level military representatives, 2 panel discussions, and 4+ hours of networking, featured speakers include Italian Army, UK MOD, Canadian Army, Greek Army, Irish Defence Forces, NATO C3 Agency, NATO Defence College Foundation, Norwegian Armed Forces, Royal Netherlands Army, Swedish Defence University, US Army Europe, US EUCOM, Istituto Affari Internazionali, Allied Command Transformation, Radionor Communications and more.

The full list of attendees, a detailed agenda and registration details can be viewed on https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/europe/Network-Enabl....

Network Enabled Capability Technology
1st – 2nd February 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome – St Peter's Hotel & Spa, Rome, Italy
https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/europe/Network-Enabled-Capability-Technology


---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, delegate and group booking queries, kindly contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.


About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Honey de Gracia
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Military, European Armed Forces, Network Enabled Capability
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share