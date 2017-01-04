News By Tag
The Revolution of Leggacy takes an International Turn
Leggacy has embodied a writing and performance style that sets him apart from others in hopes of creating content comprised of such an exquisite originality that it will live beyond him so that those beyond him can experience Leggacy's legacy. The artist recently finalized an international distribution deal with Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services and will be releasing his hit single, We All Got Problems worldwide on January 16, 2017. The artist is currently accepting booking engagements and ask that you join his revolution today by signing up for his e-mail list.
Connect with artist on IG at https://www.instagram.com/
Visit https://www.therealleggacy.com/
