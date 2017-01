The Revolution of Leggacy takes an International Turn

Leggacy - We All Got Problems - UDBS

-- Innovative and captivating artistry that will not confine to any genre is what defines Leggacy or to some, Tyler Leggat. The talented songwriter and recording artist began recording and performing live at age 10 and has continued to produce new material with lyrics drawn from his own life experiences and others close to him for the last 14 years. While perfecting his artistry, he used the web and social media to gain a fan base that currently spreads across the southeast and beyond.Leggacy has embodied a writing and performance style that sets him apart from others in hopes of creating content comprised of such an exquisite originality that it will live beyond him so that those beyond him can experience Leggacy's legacy. The artist recently finalized an international distribution deal with Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services and will be releasing his hit single,worldwide on January 16, 2017. The artist is currently accepting booking engagements and ask that you join his revolution today by signing up for his e-mail list.Connect with artist on IG at https://www.instagram.com/ iamleggacy/ Visit https://www.therealleggacy.com/