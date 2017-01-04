News By Tag
Umphrey's McGee and The Revivalists Headline 4th Annual Mountain Music Festival June 1-3, 2017
People can lock in early bird savings by purchasing festival tickets before Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) 2017 online at mountainmusicfestwv.com. New in 2017 ACE is offering a payment plan where festival goers can lock in these savings for only $25. Subsequent payments on these personal payment plans can be made online before the festival begins.
This 1,500-acre mountain playground may well be the only place in the world where outdoor adventure, including whitewater rafting, joins forces with a world-class, high-power music festival that features 25 bands, up from 15 last year.
"Our annual celebration marries adventure and music that spans three nights and is spread over four stages. Music includes Americana, folk, funk, festival jam bands, rock & roll and bluesy soul stuff," says Chris Colin, impresario. Year-round he is ACE Adventure Resort's Special Events Coordinator. "We give all of our guests the experience that only VIPS get at other festivals. Our camping facilities (https://aceraft.com/
Saturday night's headliner, Umphrey's McGee (http://umphreys.com/
Friday night's headliner is New Orleans-based The Revivalists (http://www.therevivalists.com/)
The festival kicks off Thursday, June 1, with a pre-party at The Lost Paddle Lounge, the resort's bar and restaurant that sports a 1500-square-
There's more splash too at Saturday's The Beach Party with games, obstacles and activities to entertain all ages for at least six music- and food-filled hours. See: http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/
Over 25 vendors will display clothing, food, art and more. Fifteen visual artists will trade secrets of their techniques throughout a weekend of painting and art workshops. For more information on other workshops please see http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/
Kick It with the Artists brings fans up close and personal with their favorite musicians on river rafts, or zip lining, mountain biking, world-class rock climbing, horseback riding, standup paddle boarding and more. See: http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/
"You choose the adventure; we provide the soundtrack. We're the only music festival in the world where attendees can pair music with outdoor adventure by whitewater rafting with veteran guides who recommend different sections of the river for every level of expertise and interest," says Colin. The Lower New River is the most popular river ACE rafts in the summertime featuring big waves and beautiful scenery. ACE Adventure rafts various sections of river and has trips mild to wild including trips for children as young as six. For more information see: http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/
Fans have a good chance of connecting with the stars they see on the resort's sophisticated, all-weather stage. Festival-goers who come for the weekend can opt to rent cabin accommodations or camp at the "we've thought of everything – including nice bathrooms and showers" campground, all located on premise Colin says. See: http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/
Dozens of cabin rentals, bunkhouse beds and tent sites are available. Convenient dining options may begin around guests' campfires or at the variety of restaurants, bars and grills found at ACE Adventure Resort. Available are ticket packages for every length of weekend getaway. An early bird special offers a $175 per person three-day festival pass and three night's campground reservation, access to the festival pre-party, parking and a full-day ACE Wonderland Water Park (https://aceraft.com/
Tickets are available online at http://www.mountainmusicfestwv.com/
