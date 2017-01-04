 
Industry News





Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Helps You Obtain Your Dream Property

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- You have already gone through the difficult process of finding a home that fits the needs of you and your loved ones. After an incredibly long search that turned up disappointment after disappointment, you have stumbled upon your dream home. But, just as you start planning out what piece of furniture will go where, you realize that the process isn't over yet. You need to find a quality mortgage lender, that won't cause things to break your budget in the process. That means you need to talk to Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans.

Marie is a mortgage banker in Bellingham, Washington, and she has helped many home buying dreams come true over the years. Her goal is to help you gain the house that you love, by providing financing that you can afford. With mortgage banking and CPA titles to her credit, Marie is expertly positioned to help you handle the maze of real estate rates, fees, and tax deductions that make the home buying process even more difficult. She wants to streamline things, ensuring you are in a program that is right for you, and helping you to close your loan on time.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
