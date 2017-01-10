News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Court: Clock Boy's Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed; AFLC Lawyers Ask Court to Award Sanctions
The motion to dismiss was filed by lawyers from the American Freedom Law Center ("AFLC") and local counsel Pete Rowe on behalf of the Center for Security Policy ("CSP") and Jim Hanson, two of the defendants in the defamation case, which also named as defendants the local Fox affiliate, Glenn Beck, and Beck's production company.
Mohamed had sued Hanson and CSP for statements Hanson had made on Beck's program about the connection between the Clock Boy hoax bomb affair, the attendant media frenzy created in large part by his father Mohamed, civilization jihad, and the Counsel on American-Islamic Relations ("CAIR"), the Muslim Brotherhood-
During the hearing, AFLC co-founder and senior counsel David Yerushalmi explained to Judge Moore that the purpose of the lawfare-driven lawsuit was to intimidate into silence those who might comment publicly on the connection between jihad, terrorism, sharia, and Islam. As such, Yerushalmi argued, "This case is a classic Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation or 'SLAPP' case and should be dismissed." During the lengthy hearing, Judge Moore pressed Mohamed's lawyer, Fort Worth attorney Susan Hutchison, to provide any facts that would suggest that Hanson and the other defendants had said anything false or defamatory about Mohamed or his son during the television broadcasts. After spending a painfully embarrassing 15 minutes flipping through reams of paper, Mohamed's lawyer was unable to provide any such evidence.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Moore took the matter under advisement but informed the parties that she would rule by the end of the day. Today, the Court published Judge Moore's ruling dismissing the lawsuit against Hanson and CSP with prejudice.
Upon leaving the courtroom, Yerushalmi explained: "This lawsuit filed by Clock Boy's father is yet another example of Islamist lawfare, which is a component of the Muslim Brotherhood's civilization jihad." Yerushalmi further explained that the purpose of such lawsuits, formally labelled Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation ("SLAPP"), is to intimidate into silence those who might comment publicly on the connection between jihad, terrorism, sharia, and Islam. "The Islamists employ the progressive mainstream media to label any public criticism of a sharia-centric, jihad-driven Islam as 'Islamophobic,' and they add fear and financial ruin to the equation by utilizing the legal system to file SLAPP actions," Yerushalmi added.
Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, AFLC will petition the court for its legal fees and will seek sanctions against both the plaintiff and his attorney.
Robert Muise, AFLC's other co-founder and senior counsel, made clear: "AFLC was formed in large measure to take on Islamists like CAIR who use and abuse the legal system with their cynical form of lawfare to undermine our constitutional liberties—notably free speech. We have confronted these lawsuits across the country in federal and state courts and have defeated CAIR and its minions at every turn. When appropriate, we have won sanctions. This lawsuit will be no different."
The American Freedom Law Center is a Judeo-Christian law firm that fights for faith and freedom. It accomplishes its mission through litigation, public policy initiatives, and related activities. It does not charge for its services. The Law Center is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations, and is recognized by the IRS as a section 501(c)(3) organization. Visit us at http://www.americanfreedomlawcenter.org.
Contact
David Yerushalmi, Esq.
(646) 262-0500
***@aflc.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2017