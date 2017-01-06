News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
World Insurance Associates LLC Acquires A Berne Insurance of Old Bridge, New Jersey
A Berne Insurance, family owned and operated since 1955, provides insurance services to families, businesses, and individuals in New Jersey. They combine products provided by the most respected insurance providers into a package that meets the personal and business needs of their clients.
"A Berne Insurance has a long history of educating and advising their clients as if they were family. We look forward to continuing that tradition as the Berne team joins our family at World Insurance Associates."
Gregg Berne, President of A Berne Insurance, said, "We are excited to join the World Insurance team and hope to provide an even higher level of trust, knowledge, and experience to our customers."
World Insurance Associates LLC is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. It offers extensive, cost-effective personal and business insurance solutions in 41 states and specializes in insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties, and high net worth individuals in addition to general commercial clients in diverse industries. World Insurance Associates began business in 2012 and now serves more than 15,000 customers from 8 offices in NJ, PA, and NY. It has completed 19 acquisitions, has current run rate revenue over $14 million, and places more than $100 million per year in annual premiums. The company is ranked #25 on the list of New Jersey's 2016 50 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, please visit http://www.worldins.net.
Contact
Rich Eknoian
***@worldins.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse