DCI Belton, national quality leader, offers more than just dialysis
The Darwin Peterson Award is presented to a clinic that exemplifies excellence in areas that include:
· Patient satisfaction
· Clinical indicators
· Standardized hospitalization rate
· Standard mortality rate
Beyond DCI recognition, DCI Belton has also received a Five Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
"We want to let the community know that we are an excellent dialysis provider, yet we offer so much more than just dialysis," stated Pam Beauford, DCI Belton Area Operations Director.
The DCI Belton team is part of the DCI Kansas City family of clinics. Together, the staff hosts educational events to raise awareness of kidney disease.
"Most people don't know that diabetes and high blood pressure are the primary causes of kidney failure. It's also not well known that kidney disease is the 9th leading cause of death in the US," explained Beauford. "So, we are on a mission to help our neighbors understand how kidney disease can be identified, prevented, and treated."
The staff at DCI routinely hosts health fairs and educational events.
Several DCI Kansas City staff will participate in the community events this year. In April, DCI nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and social workers will be at the Manna Fellowship Church in Belton offering blood pressure checks, blood sugar screenings, and urine analysis.
"Last year we were able to participate in the Belton Regional Medical Center health fair. We provided kidney disease education, offered blood pressure checks, and completed urine screens for protein," stated Tanya Kearney, DCI social worker. "We are planning to participate in the health fair this summer as well."
The quality of care provided by DCI facilities in the Kansas City area continue to positively contribute to DCI's national ranking among large dialysis providers. The 2016 United States Renal Data System (USRDS) Annual Report found DCI, the nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider, to have the overall lowest mortality and hospitalization rates when compared to other national for-profit dialysis providers. The report also showed DCI's hospitalization and mortality rates to be lower than the national average.
This is the fourteenth year in a row that DCI patients have had the lowest mortality and hospitalization ratios when compared to national providers and the national average.
The Five Star rating measures:
· Standardized Transfusion Ratio (STrR)
· Standardized Mortality Ratio (SMR)
· Standardized Hospitalization Ratio (SHR)
· Percentage of adult hemodialysis (HD) patients who had enough wastes removed from their blood during dialysis *
· Percentage of pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patients who had enough wastes removed from their blood during dialysis *
· Percentage of adult peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients who had enough wastes removed from their blood during dialysis *
· Percentage of adult dialysis patients who had hypercalcemia
· Percentage of adult dialysis patients who received treatment through arteriovenous (AV) fistula
· Percentage of adult patients who had a catheter left in vein 90 days or longer for their regular hemodialysis treatment
The 2016 USRDS report analyzes data from 2014. All ESRD patients, regardless of insurance coverage and age, are included in the USRDS database.
Founded in 1971, Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) is the nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider with more than 230 outpatient dialysis clinics in 28 states. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, DCI employs approximately 5,000 people serving approximately 19,000 patients with kidney disease. Of those, 4,000 patients have chronic kidney disease and 15,000 patients are currently on dialysis. Learn more at http://www.dciinc.org/
