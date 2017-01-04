"Butterfly Effect" in Full Effect at Clearwater's Fort Harrison for A Night for Scholarships

Mr. Robert Dooley (right) presented a $5,000 check to go to college scholarship

-- On January 7, the Butterfly Effect of Golf held the first annual "Night for Scholarships"event in the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's International religious retreat, with over 200 guests in attendance. The "butterfly effect" is the idea that even small acts can build and create more significant changes, commonly represented by a butterfly flapping its wings setting particles of air in motion which eventually create hurricanes.The presentation began with the audience rising for performer Michael Graves as he sang the National Anthem. Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison and introduced the MC, radio personality Ebone Cruz. She introduced each of the guest speakers: Barney Morris, the President of the 100 Black Men of Tampa Bay and Lena Young Green, President of the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, who echoed the importance of mentoring in the lives of young people.Dr. Bawa Jain, the Secretary General of the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders, gave an impassioned speech about the innate connection that people share which makes it important to use one's personal knowledge to mentor our youth. He talked about his own childhood and how someone helped him to become the way he is today."What will you do after this evening that will support mentoring initiatives such as this one?" Dr. Jain went on to ask the audience.Mr. Robert Dooley, founder of The Butterfly Effect of Golf, was the final speaker. He talked specifically about the "butterfly effect" and how through golf, young people are instilled with discipline, focus and drive for excellence.To reinforce his commitment, Mr. Dooley presented a $5,000 donation to the Hillsborough Community College Foundation which was matched by another organization for a total of $10,000. The donation will go toward college scholarships at Hillsborough Community College."I am very happy with the outcome of the event. It was a lot of exposure for the Butterfly Effect of Golf and our number of supporters grew," said Mr. Dooley. "I want to thank the Church of Scientology for providing the Fort Harrison so I can have such an amazing event.""We know it can be difficult for charities and non-profit organizations to put on their own events when most of the funds raised have to go to hire the venue," said Mr. Pires, "That's why we provide the opportunity for them to have their events, using the Fort Harrison's facilities as a venue, at no cost."For more information about using the Fort Harrison's facilities, please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.