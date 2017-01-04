News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MatchMyRx: An App that helps patients understand their medications
MatchMyRx: An App that helps patients understand their prescriptions by matching their Meds with their Conditions
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million* Americans with chronic ailments often suffer from multiple conditions and take multiple medications at the same time, making it harder for them to understand which treatment goes with each illness. At the same time, patients often don't receive a complete diagnosis, leaving their records uncoded, which may affect the patient's future quality of care. A recent case study (https://magic.piktochart.com/
MatchMyRx is a free web application that let's patients match their conditions to medications (https://matchmyrx.com/)
With MatchMyRx patients get a free prescription record (https://matchmyrx.com/
The team behind PRX believes that a solution like MatchMyRx may help patients be more aware and informed about their medications and help reduce the abuse and waste of opioids and antibiotics, which costs the US government billions of dollars each year.**
Twitter: @matchmyrx (https://twitter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
About PRX Control Solutions: PRX is digital health company based in Miami, Florida that offers a smart prescription platform to health plans and payers, focused on detecting improper prescriptions, abuse and waste, and on providing better prescription data to their clients.
Contact
Alfredo Vaamonde
alfredo.vaamonde@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse