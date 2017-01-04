News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
$120M in Bonds Sold Based on GAI Tax Estimates
National Consultant Estimates Future Sales Tax Revenue for Pinnacle Shopping Center
Highlights/Key Facts
• The Pinnacle project is the latest in a long line of similar assignments that GAI Consultants' professionals have conducted since 2000, resulting in over $1 Billion in bond sales to date.
• The Pinnacle Shopping Center is a 250 acre multi-use retail and entertainment center located in Bristol, Tennessee.
• David Darsey, Senior Director of Economic and Real Estate Advisory Services, served as GAI's Project Manager on the Pinnacle Shopping Center project.
Quotes
• David Darsey, Senior Director, Economic and Real Estate Advisory Services, GAI Consultants:
"GAI's estimates of taxable sales and applicable sales tax revenue generated by the project are an integral part of bond analysis. Not only are GAI's estimates used by the underwriter to determine the size of the ultimate bond issue, they give prospective bond buyers confidence that a qualified third-party has analyzed the project and provided estimates independent of the developer. Over the years, the financing community has relied significantly on GAI's documents due to our consistent track record of providing estimates that are very close to actual results."
About GAI Consultants:
About Community Solutions Group: Experienced People, Open Minds, Fresh Ideas. GAI's Community Solutions Group integrates landscape architecture, urban planning, economics, and finance in an idea-driven strategic consulting practice committed to enhancing community in ways that are practical, sustainable, and authentic to the people we serve while being politically aware, financially feasible, and aesthetically compelling.
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Visit our website at http://gaiconsultants.com.
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse