News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Belman Homes Exhibits at 2017 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show
The premier destination for people looking to build or remodel their home
The MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is the premier home show featuring the hottest trends in home building, remodeling, landscaping, and industry products and services. This year's show will have a focus on lifestyle and how people live in their home.
"The home building and remodeling show is a great opportunity for consumers to meet builders and suppliers to learn about building a new home, or updating their existing home. Existing home sales are strong, average sale price is up almost 5.9% and interest rates are very favorable. 2017 should be a very busy year for new home construction."
Belman Homes has been exhibiting at the Show for almost 20 years now, providing the latest information about trends and innovations in the industry and a focus on how consumers live in their home.
This year, Belman Homes will showcase their inventory (single-family homes and condos), plans to build your own dream home, and much more. They are introducing a new line of homes this year and you`ll have a chance to sign up for the latest news and updates on that line. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about new homes, building, and anything in between! If we don't have the answer for you right away - we`ll get it.
For more information and tickets, visit MBAhomeshow.com
Anyone interested in building, buying or remodeling should be sure to use MBA members when doing so. MBA members have met stringent membership eligibility requirements set by the MBA to protect consumers. This includes background checks, financial history, and interviews. References for MBA members are also available thru the MBA. For a list of MBA members, visit MBAonline.org.
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
ABOUT THE METROPOLITAN BUILDERS ASSOCIATION (MBA):
The Metropolitan Builders Association, located in Waukesha, Wis., is a not-for-profit trade association that represents nearly 1,000 companies involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of single and multifamily housing and light commercial property in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Milwaukee counties. Collectively, its members employ tens of thousands of workers in the Milwaukee area and conduct millions of dollars of business each year. For more information, visit MBAonline.org or the Metropolitan Builders Association's Facebook page www.facebook.com/
Contact
Belman Homes
***@belmanhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse