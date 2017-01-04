Henderson Franklin Appoints Attorney William Boltrek to Stockholder

Southwest Florida Litigation Attorney William Boltrek

Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

***@henlaw.com Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney William Boltrek has been elected a stockholder.Russell Schropp, the firm's Managing Stockholder shares: "Since joining Henderson Franklin in 2013, Bill has provided us depth and expertise in a wide range of litigation areas. He is a 'hands-on' attorney who is skilled at finding the best strategy and solutions for his clients."Attorney Michael Corso, Chair of Henderson Franklin's Tort & Insurance Litigation Division shares "Bill is a highly skilled trial attorney. His professionalism, responsiveness, and experience in analyzing and handling complex litigation matters make him a valuable asset to his clients and our firm."Boltrek relocated from New York to join the firm in 2013. He focuses his insurance litigation practice helping his clients minimize risk, damages and cost in the defense of personal injury cases based on early investigations and examination of the evidence. Boltrek handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall, premises liability, and tractor trailer accidents for insurance companies, municipalities and private clients. He also represents healthcare professionals in medical malpractice and licensure matters.Boltrek is a member of the Florida Association of Police Attorneys, Lee County Bar Association, Florida Defense Lawyers Association, and Defense Research Institute. He is also an alumnus of the 2013 Greater Fort Myers Chamber Leadership Program.Boltrek received his undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo (B.A., 1997) and his law degree from Quinnipiac University (J.D. 2000). He can be reached at 239.344.1299 or via email at william.boltrek@henlaw.com.Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, commercial and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island. For more information on Boltrek or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.