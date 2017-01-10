New ENERGY STAR® Certified USHIO Utopia™ 3 LED A19 Lamps

Ushio America introduces the new ENERGY STAR® certified Utopia™ 3 LED A19 lamps. These dimmable 9W LED A19 lamps replicate the form, fit and function of traditional E26 base incandescent A19 lamps, and last up to 25 times longer.