New ENERGY STAR® Certified USHIO Utopia™ 3 LED A19 Lamps
Ushio America introduces the new ENERGY STAR® certified Utopia™ 3 LED A19 lamps. These dimmable 9W LED A19 lamps replicate the form, fit and function of traditional E26 base incandescent A19 lamps, and last up to 25 times longer.
Ushio America is proud to stand behind these ENERGY STAR® certified LED lamps with a 3-year limited warranty. The 9W LED A19 lamps operate on 120V with Soft White (2700K) and Daylight (5000K) color temperatures and are available in E26 medium base.
For more information on the Utopia 3 LED A19 lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.
About Ushio America, Inc.
Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™
Ushio America, Inc.
***@ushio.com
