IBMA Award-Winner Flatt Lonesome Headlines KY Bluegrass Music Kickoff 2017

Flatt Lonesome at KY Bluegrass Music Kickoff, Jan. 27-28 / Photo: Kim Brantley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- One of Kentucky's Top 10 Winter Events gets underway when IBMA award-winner Flatt Lonesome takes the stage during the 12th Annual Bluegrass Music Kickoff. Set for January 27 and 28, 2017, in Lebanon, KY, this winter music festival heats up with a lineup of outstanding bluegrass musicians, plus workshops, open jam sessions and a singer/songwriter competition. See the full schedule at https://VisitLebanonKy.com/events/kentucky-bluegrass-music-kickoff-2.

Called one of Bluegrass music's "most compelling and entertaining groups" by Kyle Cantrell of Sirius/XM's Bluegrass Junction, Flatt Lonesome was nominated for five 2016 IBMA Awards and was a 2016 IBMA Entertainer of the Year nominee. The band was nominated IBMA Vocal Group of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and was named IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year in 2014. Founded in 2011, the band soon became a darling of the Grand Ole Opry, making frequent appearances and earning praise from country music icons Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, Connie Smith and others.

Bluegrass bonanza

For the Bluegrass Music Kickoff, Flatt Lonesome will be joined by other popular bluegrass entertainers, including Gary "Biscuit" Davis, Dove Creek, the NewTown and the Moron Brothers.

On Friday evening several state and regional Bluegrass groups will take the stage along with Saturday evening performers NewTown, who will share a taste of their musical artistry. A highlight of the evening will be 4-time National Banjo Champion Gary "Biscuit" Davis inviting those inclined to join him on stage to "Jam with Biscuit." These impromptu performances have been compared to the "Gaither Reunions without the Gaithers," with as many as 20 to 30 performers on stage playing and singing the old-time favorites.

The Saturday evening Bluegrass Show features another open jam session with Davis and music from the Moron Brothers and Dove Creek. An optional Dinner Show will also take place on Saturday evening.

The NewTown Band will conduct the "Bluegrass Music in the Schools" program on Friday. On Saturday, Bluegrass music workshops will take place as well as the Singer/Song Writer Competition, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Visit the festival website for more details and call 270-692-0021 to reserve tickets.

Bluegrass Music Kickoff

Festival website: https://VisitLebanonKy.com/events/kentucky-bluegrass-musi...

Overnight Packages (https://visitlebanonky.com/product/1-or-2-night-getaway-t...) includes 1 or 2 nights at the Lebanon Hampton Inn (Jan. 27 and/or 28, 2017), complimentary hot breakfast for two and 2 dinner show tickets. From $218.

Date

Jan. 27-28, 2017

All-inclusive $55 Ticket includes Friday show and Saturday dinner show.

$25 Ticket includes Friday and Saturday show (no dinner).

$20 Ticket includes entrance to Friday night show only.

$400 Table of 8 Ticket includes Friday and Saturday show. (Save $40)

Saturday morning workshops: $20 (Call 270-692-0021 to check on classes.)

Place

Roby Dome at Marion County High School, 735 E. Main Street, Lebanon, KY

Book

Tickets and overnight packages online here (http://visitlebanonky.com/shop).

Plan your Bluegrass Music Kickoff weekend getaway at www.VisitLebanonKy.com. Extend your stay to visit these Lebanon attractions: Maker's Mark Distillery and Maker's Mark mural on Lebanon's water tower – a favorite selfie stop, the Kentucky Cooperage and Limestone Branch Distillery.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nena Olivier, Director@VisitLebanonky.com, 270-692-0021

Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com

HI- and LOW-RES photos available.

ABOUT LEBANON, KY │ Geographically located in the center of the state, Lebanon is the "Heart of Bourbon Country," the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Lebanon/Maker's Mark Water Tower and the Kentucky Cooperage. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Incorporated as a city in 1815, Lebanon played a crucial role during the Civil War and is today on the Civil War Discovery Trail. It is also part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/VisitLebanon

Contact
Nena Olivier
***@visitlebanonky.com
Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission
Email:***@visitlebanonky.com
