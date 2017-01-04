 
Industry News





Midas Hospitality Names Jim Brueggemann as New CFO

Brueggemann previously served as company's Vice President of Finance
 
 
Midas Hospitality's Jim Brueggemann
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently appointed Jim Brueggemann, CPA, as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Brueggemann will manage the company's central accounting office in order to deliver accurate and timely financial analysis.  He will be accountable for the development of economic strategies and preparation of corporate growth plans.   Brueggemann also will oversee both financial forecasting efforts and risk management operations.

Prior to his new position, Brueggemann was the company's Vice President of Finance.  He joined Midas Hospitality in May, 2013 with more than 18 years of accounting and finance experience.  The majority of his career has been in real estate construction and development, as well as property management.  Brueggemann graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BSBA in Accounting.

"Jim is an excellent choice for Chief Financial Officer, and we are pleased to promote him to this very integral position within our organization," said David Robert, Midas Hospitality's Managing Member and CEO.  "We look forward to achieving even greater success in the upcoming years thanks to his experience and industry knowledge."

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 11 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

Kurt Furlong
Source:Midas Hospitality
