Slightly Unusual team up with one of the most loved restaurants in Blackpool

-- The Slightly Unusual team are considered the best close up magicians in the UK. They are the current British Magical Society Close Up Magicians of the Year and have been for five years. They have performed literally dozens of times on Sky TV, ITV and BBC. The Iron Horse in Blackpool in part of the very popular Hungry Horse Chain of Family Restaurants. They provide great quality food at a very reasonable price. The Iron Horse is very popular with families in the Blackpool area.Slightly Unusual are proud to announce that they have teamed up with the Iron Horse to provide top quality close up magic for all of the customers of the Iron Horse. Starting in February every month on the last Saturday of the month Simon from Slightly Unusual will be performing mind blowing close up magic from 7pm till 10pm. If you have never seen close up0 magic before and live in Blackpool this is the ideal opportunity for you to experience magic up close and personal."We are very excited to start performing at The Iron Horse in Blackpool starting February" said Craig Petty, Marketing Director at Slightly Unusual Ltd. "There are very few places for the people of Blackpool to watch close up magic and this gives them the perfect opportunity"he continues.Magic is incredibly popular at the moment with Dynamo, Derren Brown and David Blaine all appearing almost weekly on television. There are lots of live touring magic shows but nowhere really that you can see magic close up. The Slightly Unusual team will be performing tricks with cards, coins and even reading minds. Combine this with the fantastic food that you can get at the Iron Horse means that coming along on a Saturday is a no brainer!"Even if you have seen a magician before you will never have experienced magic at the level that Simon can perform" said Russell Leeds, Managing Director of Slightly Unusual. "When Simon recently performed for Jordan Henderson the feedback was fantastic. Jordan said - you have absolutely bamboozled me with that - i'm not going to sleep tonight".So if you would like to witness incredible close up magic and at the same time enjoy a wonderful meal at a very reasonable price make sure you put the last Saturday of the month into your diary. We will see you there.For more information please contact the Marketing Director of Slightly UnusualCraig Petty0845 576 6053