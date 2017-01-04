News By Tag
Cupcake Graphics – Honored For Excellence With 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award
Newtown, PA – January 10th, 2017 – WeddingWire, the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and event industry, announced Cupcake Graphics as a winner of the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® for Wedding Invitation and Stationery in the Greater Philadelphia area.
The Couples' Choice Awards recognize the top five percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.
The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Cupcake Graphics. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.
"The Couples' Choice Awards' ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet," said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Cupcake Graphics, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements."
As a Couples' Choice Awards® winner, Cupcake Graphics is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.
Cupcake Graphics is thrilled to be one of the top Wedding Invitation designers in the Greater Philadelphia area on WeddingWire. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn a 2017 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award.
For more information about Cupcake Graphics, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront today by clicking here (https://www.weddingwire.com/
To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit www.weddingwire.com/
About WeddingWire, Inc.
WeddingWire, Inc. is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers around the world are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses globally. It provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 800 and maintains global headquarters in Washington, DC and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain.
About Cupcake Graphics:
Cupcake Graphics, based in Newtown, PA specializes in designing and distributing boutique wedding invitations, day-of stationery suites and their best-selling seating charts. Since 2012 founder and owner Melissa Nini has channeled her passion for design by creating fully customized wedding suites for all types of couples in the central New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia area.
A winner of WeddingWire Couple's Choice Award three years in a row and winner of the 2016 Best of Bucks Wedding Invitation category, Cupcake Graphics meets any design challenge to perfectly set the mood for the big day. To learn more about Cupcake Graphics, visit their website at http://www.cupcake-
Contact
Melissa Nini
***@cupcake-
End
