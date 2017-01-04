News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SciFi4Me Radio's Marvel Podcast Returns!
New Episodes Begin With the Return of "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD"
A discussion of each episode, plus the surrounding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Level Eleventy-Seven releases a new episode every Tuesday night. Since 2013, the staff at SciFi4Me have been discussing and analyzing both AOS and Marvel's Agent Carter along with the films produced by Marvel, Sony, and 20th Century Fox.
"It's been a fun ride so far," says SciFi4Me editor Jason Hunt. "A lot of that has to do with the fact that we're fans just like everyone else. And we have a good mix of people, from 'experts' in Marvel lore to newcomers who are just starting to understand how all of this connects." It's that mix of voices that gives the show its unique style. One 2017 goal for the podcast is to have as guests people involved in the show, both cast and crew.
While most of the focus is on the ABC fare, the show also focuses on the Netflix programming, the films, and will expand to include the upcoming Cloak & Dagger set to begin production next month.
About SciFi4Me Radio
SciFi4Me Radio is a collection of podcasts produced by the all-volunteer staff at SciFi4Me.com. Currently, there are ten programs in production, covering a wide range of topics. SciFi4Me Radio can be found through iTunes, Google Play, Podcasts.com, and through SciFi4Me.com.
About SciFi4Me.com
SciFi4Me is an online news and entertainment magazine covering the science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres, with additional focus on related topics in comic books, video games, and science & technology.
Founded in 2009, SciFi4Me began as a one-man blog, and has expanded into a multimedia publication with reporters in Kansas City, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Milwaukee, and Baltimore. Content on the site includes book and movie reviews, reviews of genre television shows, interviews, and the latest news from the genre community.
Find out more at http://www.SciFi4Me.com.
Media Contact
Jason Hunt
Editor-in-Chief
***@scifi4me.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse