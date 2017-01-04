 
News By Tag
* EMV pharmacy POS
* Chip Card EMV POS
* EMV Point of Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wichita
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

KeyCentrix™ and OpenEdge Bring EMV Functionality to flexTRAX Point of Sale

EMV functionality is now available with flexTRAX Point of Sale by KeyCentrix on the Ingenico ISC480* device. KeyCentrix and OpenEdge, a division of Global Payments, have completed testing resulting in successful and secure EMV payment processing.
 
 
EMV Available with flexTRAX with Ingenico ISC 480 Touch Device
EMV Available with flexTRAX with Ingenico ISC 480 Touch Device
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* EMV pharmacy POS
* Chip Card EMV POS
* EMV Point of Sale

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Wichita - Kansas - US

Subject:
* Products

WICHITA, Kan. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- KeyCentrix, LLC announced on January 10, 2017, that EMV functionality is now available with flexTRAX Point of Sale. KeyCentrix and OpenEdge, a division of Global Payments, have completed testing on the Ingenico ISC480* device, resulting in a successful and secure payment processing integration. With this OpenEdge solution, fraud-reduction technology seeks to protect card issuers, merchants, and consumers from losses due to the use of counterfeit and stolen payment cards at the point-of-sale.

"Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of EMV," said Elie Khalife, KeyCentrix President. "We are pleased to present this secure model for processing EMV payments, as well as additional payment technologies to help their pharmacy advance with the changing technologies."

Businesses using flexTRAX Point of Sale can seamlessly transfer their merchant services to OpenEdge and begin accepting EMV payments with the completion of their new hardware device installation.

Sid Singh, President of Integrated Solutions & Vertical Markets at Global Payments, stated, "Everyone at OpenEdge is delighted to work with KeyCentrix, ensuring that pharmacies have a highly secure payment solution with the ability to accept EMV chip card payments. This technology will help shield both pharmacies and their customers from credit card fraud."

To take the next steps to launch EMV with the flexTRAX POS, please contact sales@keycentrix.com or call 1.800.444.8486.

*The Ingenico ISC480 device must be an OpenEdge device ordered through KeyCentrix. Devices purchased through other retailers will not be eligible for integration.

About EMV:

EMV is a chip technology used globally in place of magnetic stripe. EMV chip technology helps reduce card fraud in a face-to-face, card-present environment. It enables safer and smarter transactions across contact and contactless channels. EMV was conceived by EuroPay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV).

The checkout experience will change slightly because rather than swiping cards, customers with chip cards will insert them into the card reader. The user only removes the card after the device prompts that the transaction is complete. Clerks will rarely handle cards, and they will need to watch for customers forgetting cards after EMV transactions.

For additional information about tips for successful EMV implementation, read the KeyCentrix Blog post on the subject, and check out the EMV FAQs on the flexTRAX product page.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sSV8ixr6g0k" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>



About KeyCentrix

KeyCentrix™ is dedicated to the pharmacy industry by offering best in class technology, thought leadership, solutions consulting, and hands-on support ensuring our customers are equipped with solutions to advance pharmacy practice. Our pharmacy management systems, RxKey® and New Leaf Rx®, along with our integrated flexTRAX Point of Sale, offer a complete solution for your pharmacy. For more information on KeyCentrix products or services, please visit: www.keycentrix.com.

About OpenEdge

OpenEdge helps software developers and businesses succeed by delivering secure and personalized payment solutions. As the integrated payments division of Global Payments, OpenEdge is driving innovation – adapting, scaling and simplifying how payments are processed, across platforms and points-of-interaction, in an increasingly complex landscape. OpenEdge serves more than 2,000 technology partners across 60 industry verticals throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more: www.openedgepayment.com

Contact Information:
• KeyCentrix: (316) 262-2231
• OpenEdge Sales: 800.774.6462, Option 1

Contact
KeyCentrix Sales
800.444.8486
***@keycentrix.com
End
Source:KeyCentrix & OpenEdge
Email:***@keycentrix.com Email Verified
Tags:EMV pharmacy POS, Chip Card EMV POS, EMV Point of Sale
Industry:Software
Location:Wichita - Kansas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Leaf Rx by KeyCentrix News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share