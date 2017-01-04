KeyCentrix™ and OpenEdge Bring EMV Functionality to flexTRAX Point of Sale

EMV functionality is now available with flexTRAX Point of Sale by KeyCentrix on the Ingenico ISC480* device. KeyCentrix and OpenEdge, a division of Global Payments, have completed testing resulting in successful and secure EMV payment processing.

EMV Available with flexTRAX with Ingenico ISC 480 Touch Device

-- KeyCentrix, LLC announced on January 10, 2017, that EMV functionality is now available with flexTRAX Point of Sale. KeyCentrix and OpenEdge, a division of Global Payments, have completed testing on the Ingenico ISC480* device, resulting in a successful and secure payment processing integration. With this OpenEdge solution, fraud-reduction technology seeks to protect card issuers, merchants, and consumers from losses due to the use of counterfeit and stolen payment cards at the point-of-sale."Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of EMV," said Elie Khalife, KeyCentrix President. "We are pleased to present this secure model for processing EMV payments, as well as additional payment technologies to help their pharmacy advance with the changing technologies."Businesses using flexTRAX Point of Sale can seamlessly transfer their merchant services to OpenEdge and begin accepting EMV payments with the completion of their new hardware device installation.Sid Singh, President of Integrated Solutions & Vertical Markets at Global Payments, stated, "Everyone at OpenEdge is delighted to work with KeyCentrix, ensuring that pharmacies have a highly secure payment solution with the ability to accept EMV chip card payments. This technology will help shield both pharmacies and their customers from credit card fraud."To take the next steps to launch EMV with the flexTRAX POS, please contact sales@keycentrix.com or call 1.800.444.8486.EMV is a chip technology used globally in place of magnetic stripe. EMV chip technology helps reduce card fraud in a face-to-face, card-present environment. It enables safer and smarter transactions across contact and contactless channels. EMV was conceived by EuroPay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV).The checkout experience will change slightly because rather than swiping cards, customers with chip cards will insert them into the card reader. The user only removes the card after the device prompts that the transaction is complete. Clerks will rarely handle cards, and they will need to watch for customers forgetting cards after EMV transactions.For additional information about tips for successful EMV implementation, read the KeyCentrix Blog post on the subject, and check out the EMV FAQs on the flexTRAX product page. KeyCentrix™ is dedicated to the pharmacy industry by offering best in class technology, thought leadership, solutions consulting, and hands-on support ensuring our customers are equipped with solutions to advance pharmacy practice. Our pharmacy management systems, RxKey® and New Leaf Rx®, along with our integrated flexTRAX Point of Sale, offer a complete solution for your pharmacy. For more information on KeyCentrix products or services, please visit: www.keycentrix.com.OpenEdge helps software developers and businesses succeed by delivering secure and personalized payment solutions. As the integrated payments division of Global Payments, OpenEdge is driving innovation – adapting, scaling and simplifying how payments are processed, across platforms and points-of-interaction, in an increasingly complex landscape. OpenEdge serves more than 2,000 technology partners across 60 industry verticals throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more: www.openedgepayment.com• KeyCentrix: (316) 262-2231• OpenEdge Sales: 800.774.6462, Option 1