News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features GEORGIA TECH Assistant Coach Bryan Prince
The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Bryan Prince is in his eighth year on the Flats as an assistant baseball coach, having played for head coach Danny Hall from 1998-2001 and then beginning his coaching career as Tech's volunteer assistant in 2006.
A two-time semifinalist for the prestigious Johnny Bench Award, two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference catcher at Georgia Tech from 1998-2001 and a Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, Prince works with the Yellow Jackets' hitters and catchers. Prince also serves as the recruiting coordinator for the Jackets.
Prince returned to Georgia Tech in 2008 after spending one year as the assistant coach at Indiana. Prior to his appointment at Indiana, Prince spent one season as the Yellow Jackets' volunteer assistant coach.
A 10th-round selection of the Cincinnati Reds in the 2001 Major League Baseball Draft. Prince originally joined the Georgia Tech coaching staff after a four-year career in professional baseball, playing in the Cincinnati Reds organization.
Prince was a four-year letterwinner for head coach Danny Hall from 1998-2001. Prince was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2000 and 2001, he was a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award as the nation's top catcher in both 2000 and 2001.
Prince earned his degree in management from Georgia Tech in 2005.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Bryan Prince. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by visiting www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com (http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com) or calling (973) 921.0400 today!
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
(973)921-0400
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse