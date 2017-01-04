The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features GEORGIA TECH Assistant Coach Bryan Prince

Bryan Prince

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Bryan Prince of Georgia Tech as well as Michigan State, Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Bryan Prince is in his eighth year on the Flats as an assistant baseball coach, having played for head coach Danny Hall from 1998-2001 and then beginning his coaching career as Tech's volunteer assistant in 2006.A two-time semifinalist for the prestigious Johnny Bench Award, two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference catcher at Georgia Tech from 1998-2001 and a Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, Prince works with the Yellow Jackets' hitters and catchers. Prince also serves as the recruiting coordinator for the Jackets.Prince returned to Georgia Tech in 2008 after spending one year as the assistant coach at Indiana. Prior to his appointment at Indiana, Prince spent one season as the Yellow Jackets' volunteer assistant coach.A 10th-round selection of the Cincinnati Reds in the 2001 Major League Baseball Draft. Prince originally joined the Georgia Tech coaching staff after a four-year career in professional baseball, playing in the Cincinnati Reds organization.Prince was a four-year letterwinner for head coach Danny Hall from 1998-2001. Prince was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2000 and 2001, he was a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award as the nation's top catcher in both 2000 and 2001.Prince earned his degree in management from Georgia Tech in 2005.