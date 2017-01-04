Business in Fort Myers and Lee County Among First in Nation to Buy Digital Billboards Online

ADO Florida – A Leader in Local Digital Outdoor Advertising – Partners With Fliphound to Make Outdoor Digital Advertising Easier and Affordable to 25,000+ Local Businesses

elizabeth@fliphound.com

-- American Digital Outdoor (dba ADO Florida), a premier outdoor media company specializing in digital billboard advertising, announced it has enabled its digital billboards for online and programmatic out-of-home (OOH) buying. American Digital Outdoor has partnered with Fliphound, the first and leading public online OOH advertising buying platform, to simplify the digital billboard buying process and let businesses already comfortable using internet and social media advertising to add digital billboard advertising to their online media mix.With just a few clicks of a mouse, media buyers, business owners, social media, and digital marketing professionals can begin advertising on American Digital Outdoor's digital billboards using Fliphound's outdoor advertising buying solution. Fliphound users can start, pause, schedule, and buy billboards with any budget at any time."We are excited to partner with Fliphound and become the first digital billboard operator in Fort Myers to offer online buying of digital billboard inventory. Fliphound helps small businesses and those new to outdoor advertising cost effectively reach motorists and drivers in the North Fort Myers and Cape Coral metro areas," said Clark Richards, Managing Member, of American Digital Outdoor, LLC."American Outdoor's attractive digital billboards locations provide advertiser's access to 44,000 motorists on a daily basis. Fort Myers and Cape Coral are part of a thriving and vibrant business community and we are excited to help ADO Florida access digital and internet advertisers who can now buy digital billboard inventory online using Fliphound to engage with their customers," said Elizabeth Farha, Vice President of sales at Fliphound.Fliphound and ADO Florida are proud to serve the advertising needs of Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Southwest Florida including Lee and Collier counties. Fort Myers-Naples rank as the 61st Designated Market Area (DMA) by Nielsen and reach more than 500,000 households making this a great market to introduce new products and services or highlight the success of a new or existing brand.Fliphound continues to sign up new advertisers every day who are attracted to a feature rich solution that provides: 24x7 access, Day Parting (by drive time, day of week), real-time reporting, and the ability to turn on and off campaigns at any time.American Digital Outdoor, LLC (ADO Florida) is a premier outdoor media company specializing in digital billboard advertising. ADO billboards are located on some of the busiest roads in the area and allow businesses to advertise on the high impact digital boards. ADO Florida is committed to the success of its client's promotional goals and advancing the art of digital media advertising with creative use of digital media. ADO helps keep your customers' EYES ON your message.Fliphound launched its public online out-of-home (OOH) ad and programmatic buying network in May of 2013 and has executed 1,000's of campaigns for hundreds of paying customers. Fliphound allows advertising, marketing and social media professionals to access the largest nationwide public digital online billboard network and leverage digital outdoor displays as part of their online advertising programs. Fliphound is a trusted and transparent national online marketplace that includes almost 500 digital billboards in more than 25 states. Fliphound is a privately held company and is headquartered in Wichita, KS. Visit us at www.fliphound.com.About American Digital Outdoor (ADO Florida)About FliphoundFor more information on how Fliphound works see:www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXnB0iVOXOAFliphound User Testimonials: