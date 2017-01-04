Country(s)
Industry News
Bridgeport CEU class instructs electricians on new code applications, and latest innovative products, to make their jobs easier and more productive
"A number of practices done in the field for many years are no longer approved," noted Beach. "These CEU sessions are meant to bring electricians up to speed on the latest code developments and also to inform attendees about new, approved products that can make their jobs easier and more productive.
"During the training, we discuss, for example, different conduit, wire types and other complementary products to demonstrate where the code applies. We are also sure to discuss the manufacturers, in addition to Bridgeport, that are on our sales rep's line card in the market where the class is held," said Beach.
The Utah distributorship, where the CEU session was held, is a new Bridgeport customer that now stocks a full line of Bridgeport products that key end-users, like the CEU attendees, have requested.
Bridgeport Fittings provides complimentary, certified CEU courses on electrical fittings for contractors and inspectors in 23 states, hosted at numerous distributorships, major contractor locations and industry organizations. Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's complimentary CEU courses and other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse