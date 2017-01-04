 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Bridgeport CEU class instructs electricians on new code applications, and latest innovative products, to make their jobs easier and more productive

 
Larry Beach, Bridgeport Fittings' CEU instructor and member of 'Team Done That'
Larry Beach, Bridgeport Fittings' CEU instructor and member of 'Team Done That'
STRATFORD, Conn. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently, on a cold, wintery night, 11 electricians braved the elements to attend a CEU training class at a distributorship in Utah. The training was presented by Larry Beach, a member of "Team Done That," an in-house group of licensed electricians at Bridgeport Fittings. Beach is a certified CEU instructor for electricians and inspectors.

"A number of practices done in the field for many years are no longer approved," noted Beach. "These CEU sessions are meant to bring electricians up to speed on the latest code developments and also to inform attendees about new, approved products that can make their jobs easier and more productive.

"During the training, we discuss, for example, different conduit, wire types and other complementary products to demonstrate where the code applies. We are also sure to discuss the manufacturers, in addition to Bridgeport, that are on our sales rep's line card in the market where the class is held," said Beach.

The Utah distributorship, where the CEU session was held, is a new Bridgeport customer that now stocks a full line of Bridgeport products that key end-users, like the CEU attendees, have requested.

Bridgeport Fittings provides complimentary, certified CEU courses on electrical fittings for contractors and inspectors in 23 states, hosted at numerous distributorships, major contractor locations and industry organizations. Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's complimentary CEU courses and other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12612382/1
End
Source:
Email:***@maier.com Email Verified
Tags:Ceu, Electrician, Fittings, Code, Education, Contractor, Distributor, Electrical
Industry:Construction, Industrial, Manufacturing
Location:Stratford - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridgeport Fittings News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share